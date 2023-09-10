W Macau brings its “Luxury, Liberated” ethos to the city’s iconic Cotai Strip

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly opened W Macau, part of Studio City on the popular Cotai Strip.

When Macau’s now iconic Cotai Strip was first planned, the reclaimed land was home to only a few hotels. Landmarks such as The Venetian and Four Seasons helped shape the area’s identity — with ample spaces for shopping and entertainment. The avenue, packed with the likes of the Eiffel Tower and the Melco Resorts & Entertainment-owned Studio City, has grown tremendously since. It’s a telltale sign of Macau’s legacy and DNA as the place for all things grand, fun and exciting.

That is why the opening of Macau’s first ever W Hotel is so highly anticipated. Part of Marriott Bonvoy, W Hotels — with over 60 hotels globally (more launching this year) — is a vibrant brand unlike any other. Easily identified by its W sign and its unparalleled hospitality that exudes the eclectic energy of New York City, the W Hotels are unconventional yet luxurious. Closer to him, W Kuala Lumpur is a great example of that very notion. Lively and sensorial all the way from Wet Deck to Flock, W KL (celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023) has become an institution in its own right. And it’s rather obvious why.

Hence, it comes with no surprise that the opening of W Macau – Studio City is met with such massive fanfare. The latest addition to Studio City, W Macau officially opened its doors on 8 September 2023. The ceremony saw the unveiling of the emblematic W logo at the hotel’s Porte Cochere as well appearances by the likes of Sarah Song, Lexie Liu and Chau Yan Ting. During a glitzy soiree on the 40th floor, musician Lexie performed a specially written song just for the occasion. Fun fact: the song was recorded in W Macau’s W Sound Suite. It’s the first of its kind in Greater China.

A liberated take on luxury

There’s no doubt that W Hotels are luxurious in more ways than one. However, what sets W Macau apart from its counterparts is its more polished and understated variation on the W Hotel ethos. Music in the elevators are calm and relaxing while rooms embody the brand DNA in a more subtle yet still refined manner. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (yes, that’s right!), W Macau is a delight to all the senses. 430 rooms and 127 suites make up the hotel, with spaces ranging from 37 square metres to 258 square metres.

The East-meets-West approach is clear — notable from mirrored ceilings, geometries and of course, the influence of Hollywood from the 1950s. As soon as you walk into the lobby, you can also notice the Welcome Desks decorated with white and blue waves; a nod to the maritime history of Macau. Portuguese elements also feature beautifully throughout.

Adrian Chan, General Manager of W Macau on the hotel: “W Macau – Studio City celebrates the glamour of nostalgic cinema as well as Macau’s very unique cultural heritage. We are looking forward to welcoming guests and hosting locals who seek to push boundaries and explore this amazing city through the unmistakable lens of W”.

Rooms and suites come in a variety of options. There’s the Wonderful King, Spectacular King, Cool Corner, Mega Room, Fantastic Suite and of course, the Extreme WOW Suite. All accommodations are equipped with a Bluetooth sound speaker, the popular W Mix Bar and Dyson hairdryers. Fans of Davines’ MOMO range will be glad to know it comes readily available in the shower. Depending on where you are, opening the curtains either present a view of the Cotai Strip or the city.

An elevated dining experience

If you’ve been to W Kuala Lumpur, you’d know of all the amazing F&B spots in the hotel. Similarly, W Macau takes its dining establishments seriously — with an array of options worth checking out. Beginning from the Lobby Level is the signature Living Room. Here, you can feast on a combination of Chinese Portuguese-inspired baked goods and pastries with specialty cocktails. The distinctive design with a prevalent tinge of gold sets the stage for great time, whether you’re alone or with company. Try the ‘Brownie’, a libation made with Brownie Flavoured Spirit, Black Walnut Flavoured Spirit and Vermouth.

Next, we are take the lift up to Level 2U where Hawker Hawker is. Here, step out of the lift and you’ll be met with W Macau’s all-day dining restaurant. Described as a three-meal period spot, Hawker Hawker is the place to go to for a wide variety of cuisines. Live kitchens and intricate details are meant to pay tribute and mirror the marketplace that’s always busy. It’s also where you go for breakfast in the morning with dishes such as ‘Macao-style Luncheon meat and Macaroni’, ‘Bacalhau and Egg’ and more. When you’re there, try to spot the differences in the interior between the left and right side of the restaurant. The hint? Time of the day.

After that, head up to the 40th floor of W Macau for a completely different mood and feel. Together with gorgeous views of Macau’s Cotai Strip (including Studio City’s Golden Reel), the level is home to both Blind Tiger and DIVA. For modern yet nostalgic Cantonese cuisine, DIVA’s the one. Amplified by its art deco interior, the menu here is an amalgamation of playful takes on classic flavours. Signature items include the ‘Braised Crystal Noodle with Shrimp in Spicy Sour Broth’, Sautéed M8 Wagyu Beef with Fresh Porcini Mushroom’ and ‘Steamed Black Truffle Dumplings’. Cocktail enthusiasts can also try DIVA’s tea-infused cocktails or Te Jiu.

You don’t have to go too far for Blind Tiger. It’s right next to DIVA. Blind Tiger’s beverage menu is heavily inspired by Macau’s history so expect tonnes of local flavours. The bar counter takes the form of an apothecary, a theme that repeats as you explore the captivating space. Plush sofa seats and mood lighting invite patrons to unwind and be comfortable over a concoction or two.

The facilities are truly… “facilitating”

At W Macau, facilities include WET (indoor pool area), AWAY Spa and FIT (the gym). WET, spanning 16 metres, consists of a sauna and communal steam room, swing beds, cool down pool and jacuzzi. Floor-to-ceiling windows open up the space, adding a certain relief to the experience. Next to the indoor pool area is the hotel’s AWAY Spa. Signature treatments like the Detox Massage are done in the establishment’s five standard rooms. There are also two express rooms for options such as quick facials. Last but not least, those who want to get a little exercise done can go to FIT. From treadmills and stair climbers to elliptical machines and strength equipment, there’s something for everyone.

Looking to host events and meetings? W Macau’s ACADEMY might just do the trick. Comprising seven rooms with varying sizes. the facility on the second floor is ideal for gatherings that require top-notch audio-visual equipment. Even better, ACADEMY comes fitted with a beverage station and an open kitchen. This was also where the press briefing for W Macau’s opening was held — with speeches by General Manager Adrian Chan himself as well as representatives from Studio City and Marriott International.

So, what’s next?

W Macau complements Studio City and it’s a mesmerising place to call home throughout your time in Macau. Enjoy everything the hotel has to offer, experience the attractions in Studio City like the water park or explore Cotai Strip. Coming to W Macau means expecting an immersive affair, be it dining, resting or socialising. While W Macau is the latest hotel under W to open, there’s more to come. They include the soon-to-be-unveiled W Sydney as well as upcoming launches like W Prague, W Naples, W Milan and W Nashville. With that being said, the next time you ever find yourself in Macau, you know where to go for the complete hospitality encounter.

(Photos by W Macau – Studio City)