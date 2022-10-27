What to do in Langkawi: A guide to the best attractions on Langkawi island

If you’re reading this, it’s clear that you’re in desperate need of an island getaway, and there’s no better way to enjoy some stillness on our glorious Langkawi island.

As a top holiday destination for tourists and locals, Langkawi is adored by every traveller for its laid-back atmosphere, stunning villas and picturesque beaches. If you’re in the mood to explore the island after staying under the sun all day, we got you covered. Apart from coffee-hunting and going on a food venture in Langkawi, go ahead and explore the island’s famed tourist attractions.

If you’re interested, bookmark our guide to the best attractions in Langkawi to ease your plans for your next trip. Also, check out our guide to discovering Malaysia.

Check out our guide to the best attractions in Langkawi:

Langkawi Cable Car

Kicking off our guide to the best attractions in Langkawi is the iconic cable car ride overlooking the beautiful island. Dedicated to thrill-seekers, the Langkawi SkyCab offers a panoramic view of the island at 650 metres above sea level. If you’re afraid of heights, this may not be the ideal thing to do on holiday. For those seeking an adventure, this cable car experience is definitely calling your name. Before embarking on this journey, take note that there are three stations: Base station, middle station and top station. The cable car ride begins at the Oriental Village, where you will be taken to the Sky Bridge to enjoy the breathtaking island views. Another major plus point to this cable car ride is that you will cross over Mount Machinchang, the second-highest peak in Langkawi and Southeast Asia’s oldest rock formation.

Price: starting from RM32

Operation hours: 10 AM – 5 PM (daily)

Where: Langkawi Cable Car, Jalan Telaga Tujuh, Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

For more info, check out the website here.

Langkawi Sky Bridge

As one of the world’s largest curved suspension bridges, the Langkawi Sky Bridge stands proud over the island’s second-highest mountain, Mount Machinchang. The only way to access the sky bridge is by purchasing a ticket to the Langkawi SkyCab. Measuring at 125meters in length, the bridge boasts a phenomenal view of the island at 2,170 feet above the ground. If you think taking the Langkawi SkyCab was an adventure on its own, wait till you step foot on the bridge.

Price: RM6 for adults and RM4 for children

Operation hours: 9.30 AM – 7 PM (daily)

Mount Machinchang

Get ready to conquer the second-highest mountain on the island. Mount Machinchang is the oldest rock formation in Southeast Asia, forming around 550 million years ago. As part of UNESCO World Heritage Geopark, the mountain is surrounded by beautiful floral and fauna, along with fascinating animals from Macaque monkeys to monitor lizards. To experience it yourself, you can either choose to hike or take the cable car. If you plan to trek to the top, be prepared, as it is a challenging journey with steep and narrow pathways. If it’s your first time hiking, we recommend exploring with an experienced hiker. The best time to take this trek is during the dry season, from November to March.

Price: Free

Operation hours: 8.30 AM – 7.30 PM (daily)

Where: Mukim, Jalan Telaga Tujuh, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Telaga Tujuh Waterfalls

Located within the Machinchang Cambrian Geoforest Park, Telaga Tujuh Waterfalls (Seven Wells Waterfall) received its name from the remarkable formation of seven connected natural pools from seven separate waterfalls. To experience this yourself, hike up from the Oriental Village or take the Langkawi SkyCab. If you do decide to make your way there, pack some snacks and light refreshments with you. The journey will be worth it once you lay eyes on the natural infinity pools and lush greenery. Be sure to plan your trip wisely and wear your trusty hiking shoes to climb to the top.

Price: Free

Operation hours: 8.30 AM – 7.30 PM (daily)

Where: Mukim, Jalan Telaga Tujuh, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Chenang Beach

A trip to Langkawi is incomplete without a sunset stroll and sun-tan session at Cenang beach. Surrounded by the pristine Andaman sea, the beach is classified as Langkawi’s busiest and most popular beach destination, and we can understand why. Apart from its pristine waters, tourists and locals can’t seem to get enough of the laid-back vibes and comfortable ambience. For some thrilling action, water sports activities are also available if you’re into parasailing, wakeboarding and jet-skiing. Apart from that, the beach teems with seafood restaurants and beachfront bars for some downtime. Keep in mind that it can get crowded during peak season (November to March).

Price: Free

Operation hours: 24 hours

Where: Pantai Cenang, 7000, Langkawi, Kedah

Langkawi Mangrove tour

In case you didn’t know, the island is swamped with over 70% of the world’s true mangrove species. As a critical factor to our ecosystem, mangrove trees provide a habitat for species and help stabilise shorelines while protecting the land. Basically, without these groups of trees, our productive ecosystem would collapse. To know more, all you need is to book The Langkawi Mangrove Tour, which lasts about three to four hours. A guide will accompany you on this trip as they fill you in on the beauty of these mangrove trees. You will also have an opportunity to explore bat caves, visit a fish farm and enjoy the view of breathtaking eagles roaming the skies during their feeding sessions.

For more info, check out the website here.