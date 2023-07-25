Your guide to a Muslim-friendly trip to Western Australia

Welcome to Western Australia: a warm, welcoming and inclusive destination, perfect for Muslim travellers to feel at home. Whether you’re looking for the best halal eats or cruising on an adventurous road trip, Western Australia is a mine of underrated gems.

Down on the west coast, they’ve got a saying… that the skies are clear and the views are grand. The charms of Western Australia are well known. From its breathtaking beaches to the great outdoors of the outback, the state is beloved for its perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. And with the cooling winds of winter taking hold down under, there’s no better time to visit Western Australia.

While the sun has never stopped shining in Western Australia, part of its charm is also just how welcoming and inclusive it is as a holiday destination — including Muslim travellers, making everyone from all walks of life feel right at home. It’s thanks to the Muslim-friendly facilities and services that have sprouted all throughout Western Australia, breathing new life into the state, promoting multiculturalism and diversity in the current generation.

The feel of home, away from home

Just a five-hour direct flight from Kuala Lumpur, you’ll arrive in Perth — the capital of Western Australia and the ideal spot to kick-start your Muslim-friendly trip. Scattered all across the state are cafés, hotels and restaurants offering various halal food options, as well as prayer facilities that cater to the Muslim traveller’s needs. In major cities such as Perth, Fremantle and Broome, you can also easily find mosques.

If you’re looking to get a taste of Malaysia in Australia, the small town of Katanning is well-known for its growing Malay community. Katanning has a relatively large Muslim population 350 people, and of course, a mosque: the Katanning Mosque.

A road trip you’ll be sure to remember

Got a hankering for the freshest catch? Different halal food offerings are also available in other regions, and fresh fruits and vegetables are abundant — as well as succulent seafood straight from the sea. As you explore the region, it’s a must to taste the natural produce including the local fruits at vineyards, farms and farmers markets. Some notable markets you want to check out are Olio Bello in Cowaramup and Bunbury Farmers Market in Glen Iris.

Travel a little further, and you’ll reach the breathtaking natural scenery that we’ve been waxing lyrical about. A lot of the places around Western Australia can be explored by car over a few days or weeks (depending on your schedule, of course!) so be sure to make full use of your trip there. If you’re a lover of the sea, a popular destination is the Coral Coast, which spans from Perth to Exmouth. All along the way, you’ll also get to see incredible sights such as the gorges, the white sandy beaches, sand dunes and even marine life: turtles, dugongs, wild dolphins and maybe the humpback whale if you’re lucky!

And the best part? You get the freedom to explore the state all while having easy access to Muslim-friendly facilities. Be flexible and plan accordingly, is our only advice! And with that, it’s time to start packing and get ready for an unforgettable trip to Western Australia.

For more information, visit the official Tourism Western Australia website HERE.