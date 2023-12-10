If you agree that luxury is time and space and you love the experience of travelling itself rather than sharing it with the world, you’re going to love these quiet luxury winter trip ideas.

Far from mainstream and flashy, these quiet luxury hotels lie silently sublime on the other end of the spectrum. They offer luxury in their own ways, with no fancy signs or grandiose decorations. Often times, this means you’ll also find less crowds compared to other top-of-mind resorts.

While ‘winter’ may remind you of a snowy landscape, some tropical parts of the world aren’t filled with snowflakes even in December. However, that doesn’t mean they’re any less special, for some unknown places offer even more unexpected bliss during the festive season. Whether you dream of taking a stroll in Europe’s Christmas markets, or of indulgent spa treatments and warmth, we have just the best quiet luxury winter trips you should consider this 2023.

5 Quiet Luxury Winter Trip Ideas to Take This 2023

For a true winter wonderland, L’Apogée Courchevel is a one-of-a-kind, beyond-five-star hotel that was awarded the French Palace distinction. Upon its reopening this winter season, the resort marks its 10th anniversary milestone with a new program. The Sunset in Style Experience is a 20-minute snowcat ride to the snowy peak, where sumptuous petit-fours and cocktails await along with that sunset moment. Truly magical.

At Forestis Dolomites, the unique landscape 1800 metre above sea-level amazes the guests everyday. The mountain retreat is located in the South Tyrolean Alps with a magnificent view of the UNESCO Dolomite peaks. While woods dominate the exterior landscape and design, locally sourced ingredients and old-established traditions take over indoors, including the Forestis restaurant and Forestis Spa’s signature four-element treatment.

For a home-away-from-home Christmas vacation in the city, The London EDITION offers an insight into the city amid a prime location of central London’s Fitzrovia. Without any elaborate signs on the outside — in true quiet luxury fashion — the heritage building greets by-passers with its neoclassical architecture and welcomes guests with a giant chrome egg in the lobby. Although there are already so many things to do once you’re in the area, this hotel lures everybody to stay within the cabin-like rooms, or enjoy bites at Berners Tavern, or sips at the cosy Lobby Bar.

For those who do not dream of a white Christmas, a tropical retreat amid the tropical forests and rice paddies of Bali offers a different kind of winter getaway. Nirjhara is a sustainable resort and a haven for greenery, where private villas are surrounded by towering trees. Treasure the warm temperatures with activities like catching surf breaks on Kedungu Beach, cycling through the villages, and relaxing with the signature spa treatments.

Bhutan may not be at the top of your mind when talking about a winter getaway, but it is amid the lush mountains of this Buddhist kingdom that your journey of a lifetime could begin. Amankora has welcomed visitors to this far-flung paradise for over 20 years. The resort has five lodges across five valleys, each of which boast an intimate eight to 24 suites. The festive season at Amankora is the best time to learn about the rich Bhutanese culture while taking time to reflect and reconnect with yourself.

