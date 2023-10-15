How to travel the globe and explore the 12 Chinese zodiac characters

Attention astrology buffs! Take your interest in the field to the next level by visiting fascinating places around the world that showcase the Chinese zodiac signs in all their physical glory. Different from the Western zodiac, these Chinese zodiac characters have been part of South Asian culture since long before China’s Qin Dynasty (221–207 BC). Get ready for a unique journey that combines astrology, history and culture.

Unveiling the Chinese zodiac signs

The Chinese zodiac, known as Shengxiao, comprises twelve animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. A 12-year rotational cycle is followed by these zodiac signs, changing annually after the Lunar New Year celebrations. Just like each sign is believed to influence individual personality traits, they also represent what each year holds for us.

Certain zodiac animals are believed to be compatible with others, while others clash. For example, rabbits are known for their conflicts with snakes but their compatibility with Dogs, Goats, Monkeys and Pigs. Snakes, on the other hand, are said to be compatible with dragons and roosters. Unlike Western astrology, the Chinese birth year is very significant in determining an individual’s nature and predicting their future.

The sequence of Chinese zodiac characters has an interesting legend behind it. According to Taoist belief, the Jade Emperor once organised a race among all the animals, and their positions on the calendar were based on the order in which they finished the race. The rat, cleverly riding on the ox’s back before leaping across the finishing line, won the race. The pig is said to have finished last because it stopped along the way for a snack and a nap. The rat symbolises alertness and intelligence, while people born in the year of the pig are associated with a laid-back approach to life.

Exploring the Chinese zodiac signs around the world

Rat – Kek Lok Si Temple, Malaysia

The rat zodiac sign can be found at the Kek Lok Si Temple in Ayer Itam in the Penang province of Malaysia. This ancient Buddhist temple constructed in 1930 pays homage to the rat with a dedicated statue. While here, marvel at the impressive 100-foot-high bronze statue of the Goddess of Mercy, Kuan Yin, attracting tourists and worshippers alike.

Ox – Wong Tai Sin Temple, Hong Kong

The Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong is a Taoist shrine that houses a majestic ox with a human body carrying a sword. Millions of worshippers from around the world visit this temple seeking peace and healing. It is also considered an auspicious place to manifest happiness in one’s life, and it practises fortune telling according to the ancient tradition of kau chim.

Tiger – Oslo Central Station, Norway

Oslo in Norway, also known as the “City of Tiger” or “Tigerstaden”, proudly displays a grand tiger statue at the Oslo Central Station. This impressive 4.5-metre sculpture was conceptualised by artist Elena Engelsen and gifted by the company Eiendomsspar in 2000.

Rabbit – Okazaki Shrine, Japan

The Miyazaki Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu island is considered an auspicious place associated with many deities from South Asian culture. Among them, the Okazaki Shrine houses a statue of a rabbit, considered a symbol of good luck. Visitors traditionally rub the statue’s head and leave coins at its foot for blessings.

Dragon – Wat Sam Phran, Thailand

Wat Sam Phran in Thailand, also known as the Dragon Temple, features a giant green and red sculpture as a tribute to the dragon zodiac sign. This giant dragon gracefully coils around the pink edifice. Built in the 1980s, this shrine is located approximately 40 kilometres outside of Bangkok, in the province of Nakhon Pathom.

Snake – Khao Ngu Stone Park, Thailand

To witness the snake zodiac sign in concrete form, you must visit the Khao Ngu Stone Park in Ratchaburi province in Thailand. This park features a gigantic water fountain shaped like a cobra, greeting visitors with the essence of the snake. The name Khao Ngu means “snake mountain” in Thai, emphasising the significance of this zodiac animal throughout the park.

Horse – Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona in Spain is one destination that pays a splendid tribute to the horse zodiac sign, evident from the moment you arrive at the airport and traverse through the city. Famous tourist spots like Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium feature a sculpture of a chariot pulled by horses, designed by Pablo Gargallo.

Goat – Killorglin Town, Republic of Ireland

In the Republic of Ireland, the goat takes centre stage with a whole fair dedicated to this humble animal. King Puck, a crowned goat statue, holds a place of pride in the Killorglin Town of County Kerry. The celebration unfolds during a three-day fair starting 10 August each year.

Monkey – Sevagram Ashram, India

Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram in Sabarmati, India, embraces the philosophy of the three wise monkeys, representing “hear no evil, speak no evil and see no evil”. Small figurines depicting this philosophy are prized possessions at the ashram. Statues of the monkeys can be found throughout the ashram campus.

Rooster – Denizli, Turkey

Turkey has a long history of honouring the rooster, dating back to the Ottoman era. Denizli, the city associated with these magnificent birds, boasts the Denizli rooster breed known for its striking appearance. Many statues paying tribute to roosters, including the 27-metre-high iron sculpture, adorn the town square, celebrating their auspicious presence.

Dog – Shibuya Station, Japan

Shibuya Station in Japan is home to the world-famous statue of Hachiko, the loyal Akita dog. This iconic structure, originally installed in 1934 and later replaced in 1948, pays tribute to Hachiko’s unwavering loyalty to his deceased master. For nine years, the faithful dog waited for his dead master to return to this train station, a touching testament to loyalty and friendship.

Pig – Piazza del Mercato Nuovo, Florence, Italy

The pig is a symbol of good fortune in Southeast Asia and Florence, Italy. At the Piazza del Mercato Nuovo market in Florence, you’ll find “Il Porcellino”, the bronze statue of a piglet. Originally made of glass, it was relocated to the Bardini Museum in 1998 for preservation. Tourists participate in the tradition of rubbing the statue’s snout and placing coins in it for good luck.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Are Zodiac symbols and characters based on scientific evidence?

No, zodiac symbols and characters are a part of one’s belief system with no scientific evidence.

-Can I determine my Zodiac symbol based on my birthdate?

An individual’s birth year is checked to determine their zodiac symbol.

-Can Zodiac symbols and characters change over time?

No, in Chinese astrology, zodiac symbols and characters are mostly fixed and not flexible.

-Do Zodiac symbols and characters influence personality traits?

Zodiac symbols and characters can influence key personality traits, one’s inner persona, and how individuals perceive the world and how the world perceives them.

-Can I use Zodiac symbols and characters to predict the future?

Zodiac symbols are most certainly used to predict the future.

-Are Zodiac symbols and characters the same in Western and Eastern astrology?

Western astrology has 12 zodiac signs for the twelve months of the year, while Eastern, mainly Chinese astrology, uses animals as zodiac characters, with one for every year. The zodiac sign changes every year, following the Lunar calendar, which is different from the Gregorian one.

-Are Chinese zodiac characters just for entertainment or can they be taken seriously?

South Asian cultures have for many centuries looked at the zodiac signs as guidance for living a good life and predicting the future. While having a scientific perspective discourages relying too heavily on astrology, it has been a part of human civilisation for decades, and its cultural significance cannot be ignored.

(Hero and featured image credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art/ CC0 / Wikimedia Commons)