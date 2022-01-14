A retreat with a private pool/jacuzzi for you and your flame this Valentine’s Day

Make it a vacation to remember with these exceptionally private resorts/hideaways for your Valentine’s Day 2022 getaway.
A symbolic day to profess your love for one another – if you haven’t been doing so every day – Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to unreservedly exhibit your adulation and appreciation. Shower your other half with a vacation to reminisce for the years to come. While public displays of affection frowned upon by the socially conservative, there is no such worry when two birds are safely cocooned in a luxury love nest. Lock the door, lower the blind and dip your toe in where no one else can pry but the fortunate one before your eyes.
The best resorts with a private pool/jacuzzi in Malaysia for Valentine’s Day 2022:
Despite living in the metropolis, one needs not venture afar for a slice of Bali. Thoughtfully appointed to exacting Balinese architecture, Villa Samadhi is located mere minutes from the KLCC precinct yet reveals an impression that it is a world away from the hustle and bustle. Stay for the quaint, romantic ambience surrounded by greenery and cabanas. The property houses 9 Luxe Cribs. Each is lavishly fitted. For couples looking to share a private moment, the villa’s veranda is arrayed with an outdoor jacuzzi to untangle knots and smooth muscles.
Most unusual in its array of attractions – we mean it in the most flattering of ways – The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat delights the senses not only through its naturally sourced and mineral-rich water, but also the property is sequestered among soaring limestone hills. After rain, especially, misty clouds descend within touching distance of your suite and the spacious pool awaiting your enjoyment. Rather than putting on a pre-selected soundtrack, let nature’s symphony treat you to a concert to remember. You could also reserve a table and dine inside a cavern. What’s not to like?
Thanks to an expansive vista of the setting sun over the cerulean Andaman Sea, Ambong Pool Villas is the place to be if your harbour hopes of frolicking in a pool all to yourself while admiring the gorgeous sunset that draws millions of tourists to Langkawi year after year. Perched atop a cliff, each spacious villa is enveloped by a lush canopy where a cute colony of dusky langur calls home. This sustainable property is a stone’s throw away from Pantai Tengah, so you’re never bereft of dining options for a romantic dinner on the beach.
Avoid the madding crowd and check into the Rainforest Pool Villa located on a pristine north-western tip of Langkawi. Being one with nature and canopied by lofty trees, the ultra-luxurious villa offers complete privacy thanks to its surrounding dense vegetation. At 175 sqm, this 10m pool-equipped property houses an extended deck and outdoor living area for you to completely immerse yourself in the rainforest but still within easy reach of splendid amenities.
Love can’t be measured in dollars and cents. But you can prove how highly you value your other half by booking the one-bedroom oceanfront villa complete with a private pool. Spacious and superbly furnished, the villa opens up to Andaman Sea thanks to an exclusive access to the golden-sanded beach. Should you wish to not join others in the dining hall, private dining can be arranged separately. Thanks to its proximity to the primary town on the island, you could slip out of the villa for some duty-free shopping.
Though Anantara Desaru Coast has stayed under the radar for some time, booking is made available again beginning February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The two-storey Lagoon Pool Villa spans 110 sqm, featuring its own garden, gazebo and terrace, of which the plunge pool sits just beyond. It is furnished in such a way to remind one of a home away home. The unhurried Desaru Coast is perfect to explore on bicycle, which the resort provides on a complimentary basis.
