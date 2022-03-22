AirAsia Malaysia offers RM89 international flight promos valid from April 1

AirAsia flight promos are back.

Come April 1, Malaysians and foreign travellers can once again freely enter and leave the country as Malaysia will finally reopen its international borders after two years spent in varied degrees of lockdown.

With mandatory quarantine both a hindrance and annoyance to leisure tourism done away with completely, sans for the PCR test two days prior to departure for inbound passengers, now everyone can pack up and revenge travel, making up for lost time and opportunities. Vietnam and Indonesia are some of the countries that have abolished quarantine. Hi, Bali and Phu Quoc; it’s been a while!

What we know about AirAsia’s RM89 flight promos:

Be quick or you might miss out. Open from now till March 27, AirAsia is offering one-way tickets priced from RM89 for international flights to Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Indonesia, the Maldives, Brunei, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos and Bangladesh.

For those who dare not stray afar, domestic promotions start from RM39 one-way.

Promotional tickets must be exercised between 1 April 2022 and 25 March 2023. It means you can either zoom right out of the gate to Bangkok to ring in Songkran or remain poised and adopt a wait-and-see attitude.

Bookings can be made via the AirAsia Super App or from the gold button below.

Book your AirAsia flights here

AirAsia goes contactless from April 1

Since the onset of the pandemic, AirAsia has increasingly encouraged passengers to check in for their flights via the AirAsia Super App. The reliance on technology has smoothened procedures and drastically cut down on waiting. Beginning April 1, passengers will be expected to manage their check-ins via the AirAsia Super App in all Malaysian airports.

Exemptions for counter check-ins are only extended towards senior citizens above the age of 70, people with disabilities registered with the Welfare Department, children travelling alone, groups of 10 and above, and those on chartered flights.

Revenge travel is real

Speaking to the press, AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam sees encouraging trends with travelling experiencing a renaissance riding on pent-up demand.

“While our domestic services across the group have grown by 156% in recent months due to significant consumer demand, and by 50% for international, we expect to return to 100% or more of pre-Covid domestic and international flying by the end of this year,” he enthused.