Australia might reopen her international borders by this Christmas

Australia has sealed off her borders since the onset of Covid-19, but that is about to change with the idea to reopen mooted.

So soon, in fact, that Australia’s Tourism Minister Dan Tehan has announced plans to reopen international borders up by Christmas. Unfortunately, this only means that Australians will be able to travel abroad — regardless of the destination — so you can hold off on buying those plane tickets there for now. Not to mention that there is no update on Malaysia reopening her borders to leisure travel as of writing.

(Image credit: Troy Mortier/Unsplash)

The restrictions will only be lifted once the vaccination rate in their home states reach 80 percent, which if anything, should be motivation for its residents to get vaxxed. Australia’s borders have been mostly shut to non-citizens and non-residents since as early as March last year. They would, however, not be exempt from the rules governing the countries they visit.

If you were itching for a holiday to the Land Down Under, there might just be plans in the near future. The Australian government is exploring travel bubbles with several countries, with hopefully reduced quarantine time for visitors to and fro.

Tehan also hopes that home quarantine will be operational by Christmas. Either way, this is plenty good news for the travel industry as a whole and for those looking forward to travel restrictions easing around the world as we try to navigate the new normal today.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Dan Freeman/Unsplash. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore