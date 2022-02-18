How is the Internet reacting to Bangkok’s name change to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon

The internet was roaring, despite it being a public holiday in Thailand, as news broke that Bangkok would soon “change” its name to be known as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon.

Whilst people were quick to jump to conclusions — and in fact, the Bangkok Post wrote an entire article about this confusion — the reality does not change much. All that we know is that the Thai cabinet has approved a draft proposal by the Office of the Royal Society (ORST) stating that “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon” will become the official name for the capital of Thailand, and that “Bangkok” can still follow in parentheses. In fact, Bangkok will still be recognised as before, and the ORST even posted on their Facebook page that both names could still be used.

However, quite naturally, the topic garnered a few tongue-in-cheek online reactions. Will Bangkok Airways rebrand? Of course not, but we can’t say we didn’t notice the memes. Check them out below, and don’t take everything to heart. Whatever you’d like to call this city, at least it has a good sense of humour.

The most hilarious memes spawn by the Krung Thep Maha Nakhon brouhaha:

Bangkok Air

https://twitter.com/_flamingpearls/status/1494141621012930569?s=21

Bangkok University

The City of Art

Changing meme account names

“Bang” bros

And our favourite of the lot…

