5 of the most beautiful mosques in KL and Selangor

As a place of worship for Muslims, their incredible history and architecture attract visitors of all faiths to embrace its beauty, especially when you visit these beautiful mosques in KL and Selangor.

As Muslims join together to perform the solat prayer, the warm embrace of praying in a mosque is fulfilling. While every mosque varies in size and design, the common features of a mosque are the Qiblat, Mihrab, Minbar, Dome and Minaret. According to the Khan Academy, the dome possesses significance within the mosque as a symbolic representation of the vault of heaven, while the Minaret represents a tower from where the call to prayer is announced. A mihrab is an essential element as the wall indicates the direction of Mecca, where all Muslims pray facing the qibla. To experience their magnificence, we have curated a guide to the most prominent mosques in KL and Selangor to visit.

Make a visit to the most beautiful mosques in KL and Selangor:

Wilayah Persekutuan Mosque

Located off Jalan Duta, the Wilayah Persekutuan mosque is one of the most well-known places of worship in Kuala Lumpur. If you’re heading to Publika, there’s a high chance you will see it on your journey there. Heavily influenced by Istanbul‘s Blue Mosque, the Wilayah Persekutuan mosque combines the beautiful Ottoman and Malay architectural styles. Step inside and admire the 22 domes made by glass fibre fabric mixed with epoxy resin.

Masjid Jamek

Surrounded by history, Masjid Jamek is situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and is known to be one of the oldest mosques in Malaysia. Built in 1909, the mosque evokes an Indo-Saracenic and Arabesque style thanks to the three onion-shaped domes with Chattri pavilions. The mosque is a work of art by English architect Arthur Benison Hubback, who also designed several iconic buildings in British Malaya such as KL Railway Station, Ipoh Town Hall, Ubudiah Mosque, etc.

Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque

Located in Shah Alam, the Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah was built between 1983 and 1987. Often identified as The Blue Mosque, the place of worship faces the Islamic Arts Park, which features remarkable manuscripts and calligraphy. Drop by and observe the traditional-meets-modern architectural style where you can view an extraordinary blend of Middle Eastern and traditional Malay elements splashed throughout.

Masjid Putra

Planning a drive to Putrajaya? Check out the Putra Mosque. Surrounded by the calming water of the Putrajaya lake, the Putra Mosque is one of the most prominent mosques in Malaysia. The mosque is named after Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj. Taking inspiration from the Malay and Middle Eastern styles, the Putra Mosque is known for its distinctive pink-domed design, thanks to the rose-tinted graphite. According to PPJ, some architectural designs elements were inspired by the Persian times of the Safawe Kingdom.

Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque

Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin is a five-minute drive away from the Putra Mosque. Nicknamed the Iron Mosque (Masjid Besi), it marks the second principal mosque in Putrajaya after the Putra Mosque. Built in 2010, the incredible façade made from steel evokes a modern interpretation of Islamic architecture. Designed by architect Nik Arshad Nik Mohamed, the mosque’s high façade and pure steel structure are mesmerising. Pay attention to the interior as verses of the Qur’an are displayed beautifully as you walk in.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Simon Infanger; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Fahrul Azmi