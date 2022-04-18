Planning a trip to India? Hop on these scenic train journeys for an adventure

If you’re craving some adventure but don’t know where to start, these beautiful train journeys in India will surely give you some ideas!

India has among the finest network of railways in the country. Be it local trains, metros or the Indian railways, trains cover the length and breadth of the country, connecting far-off places to bigger towns and cities and facilitating travel.

Train journeys are also among the most fun modes of transport and take us through some of the most scenic landscapes in the country. These are also journeys that most of us have the fondest memories of – travelling in coaches to meet our loved ones, meeting new people along the way, making friends and sharing tiffins or dhabas with them.

If you’re someone who craves these journeys as much as we do, we’ve curated a list of the most beautiful train journeys in India that’ll help you make the most of your time and ride, bringing you an experience that shall remain unmatched!

The most beautiful train journeys in India

Vasco da Gama, Goa to Londa, Karnataka

The journey from Vasco da Gama in Goa to Londa in Karnataka is among the most beautiful ones, especially when taken over a train. Pass through pristine Goan beaches filled with tourists and families, and witness the scenery change from blue water and skies to the thick jungles and lush greenery of the Western Ghats. You’ll also be able to see some waterfalls in the distance, along with valleys and peaks, making your journey all the more special.

Journey time: 3.5 hours

New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling

Among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India, this mountain railway takes one through some of the most stunning mountain sites, passing through hills, valleys, forests, and more. So sit back and soak in the views, as the cool breeze kisses your face and the sweet-smelling air engulfs your senses.

Journey time: 7 hours, 15 minutes

Kalka to Shimla

The second one among the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Indian Mountain Railways is the route that runs from Kalka (Haryana) to Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). This beautiful train journey in India takes one through about 102 tunnels and 900 curves, passing through some stunning Himalayan mountain sights filled with greenery, valley views, flowers and floors carpeted with fallen leaves (especially during spring).

Journey time: 5 hours, 10 minutes

Chennai to Rameswaram

Among the most scenic train journeys in India is the one from Chennai to Rameswaram, which is also among the most dangerous routes. The train passes through the Pamban bridge, a narrow train bridge built over the sea. When you look down, you’ll be able to see the clear blue water of the ocean and the road bridge that travellers can opt for to go on their journey. This shall be a train journey to remember!

Journey time: 10 hours, 25 minutes

Mumbai to Goa

The train journey between Goa and Mumbai takes one through the beautiful Sahyadri hills on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, offering scenic views and the best of both worlds — no wonder this is touted to be among the most beautiful train journeys in India! Pass through about 92 tunnels and 2,000 bridges before you halt at Goa, enjoying Instagram-worthy views every few seconds of this breathtaking journey.

Journey time: 12 hours, 15 minutes

Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur

The train journey from Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur takes one through a scenic route. Lush green forests line one edge, while on the other is the beautiful Chilika Lake, where you’ll be able to spot a vast variety of migratory birds. So, get your cameras and binoculars out and witness this scenic train journey.

Journey time: 3 hours

Jaisalmer to Jodhpur

Rajasthan is home to the Thar Desert, the largest in India, and this is probably the only stretch in the entire state where the colourful surroundings and clothes shine even brighter. The journey on the Delhi-Jaisalmer Express, which takes one from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer (and vice versa), is called ‘Desert Queen’. Witness diversified topography in the form of sparse vegetation, yellow sandy soil, camels, dunes and more, before you arrive at your destination. The scenic journey offers a certain tranquil calm in its bare lands and is worth checking out!

Journey time: 5 hours (approx)

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

If you’re a Bollywood buff, you’ll instantly recognise this route from the Shah Rukh Khan-Malaika Arora song, Chaiyya Chaiyya. The train journey, which forms the third component of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of mountain railways in India, starts from Mettupalayam and ends at Ooty. The scenic journey takes one through the stunning greenery of the Nilgiris, spots like Ooty and Coonor, misty clouds and serene valley views, making your journey a special one.

Journey time: 4 hours, 50 minutes

Jammu to Baramulla

Kashmir Railway is located on one of the most challenging terrains in India, but it makes for some stunning, picturesque sights. The beautiful train journey takes one through some of the most earthquake-prone zones, high altitude mountain passes and terrain and extreme temperatures, adding to the adventure and the purpose of your visit.

Journey time: 4 hours (approx)

Matheran Hill Railway

The only heritage railway in Maharashtra, this is one scenic track that’s popular with both Mumbaikars and those visiting from outside. The narrow gauge rail line offers peace and tranquillity as it cuts through large swathes of forests, climbing up the hills and offering some stunning views. It’ll help you relax, unwind and breathe, as you let go of your worries and immerse yourself in the beauty that surrounds you!

Journey time: 2 hours (approx)

