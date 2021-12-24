Here are the best places to ice skate and snowboard in KL

If you’ve never hit the slopes and are keen to try something new, trust these indoor ski and snowboard centres in KL to put you on the right track.

Need a break from the usual weekend routine? Change it up by booking an ice skating or snowboarding session. Indoor ski centres provide a safe space to hone your skills before heading for the natural slopes. Consider this an enjoyable activity with your loved one while educating yourself on the sport. If you’re planning to visit a ski resort, it won’t hurt to comprehend the basics and practice before gliding with the pros. Plus, it’s cost-efficient so that you can save on the extra cost for lessons abroad. Whether you’re a beginner or want to practice a few runs before your getaway, take this opportunity to have fun at these indoor rinks.

Where you can ice skate, ski and snowboard in KL:

Blue Ice Skating Rink

Located in KL East Mall and 163 Retail Park, Blue Ice Skating Rink is home to a full-fledged figure skating and ice hockey academy. Yes, your dream to finally pick up ice skating skills is possible here. The rink offers an affordable entrance fee and skate rentals for kids and adults. If you see yourself coming here more often, sign up for their yearly membership to soak up the fantastic benefits. Head over to the website for more information.

Admission fee: RM25 (Weekday) and RM30 (Weekends)

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

First Traxx

Image credit: Instagram/@firsttraxxmalaysia

As Malaysia’s first ski and snowboarding centre, First Traxx is the best spot to kickstart your lesson. The facility provides everything you need to prepare for alpine skiing. Join the training sessions where you will be taught, supervised and given feedback on your progress. Sign up for the Core HIIT program that goes hand-in-hand with your training. The workout targets specific muscle groups used for snow sports activities and will undoubtedly be helpful for you. Check out the website here.

Packages:

Single – RM159/per person

Package of 6 – RM830/per person

Package of 12 – RM1,431/per person

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9 PM (Monday – Friday) and 9 AM – 7 PM (Weekends and public holidays)

Icescape Ice Rink

Located in IOI City Mall, Icescape is the biggest ice skating rink according to the Malaysia Book of Records. Spanning 30m x 60m, the ice rink offers ample space for fun activities include leisure skating, speed skating and ice hockey. Ice skating lessons are also available if you’re a newbie to the sport. Click here for more.

Admission fee: RM28 per entry

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Alex Rainer; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Nathan Van Egmond