The best travel essentials for your post-lockdown adventures

The announcement of the Malaysian government loosening restrictions calls for a vacation. Here are the best travel essentials for every jet-setter.

The thrill and thought of booking a trip is just one step closer to reality. Preparing for your (post-lockdown) holiday – whether long or short – can be overwhelming but with the right essentials, everything is a breeze. When looking for the best travel accessories, it’s best to make a list of what you really need. Whether it’s skincare products, pouches, organizers or a new suitcase, having everything in place makes the heart leap with joy.

With COVID-19 very much around, how can you ensure a travel-friendly journey? If you’re feeling anxious about not having everything with you, feel free to refer to our guide. Don’t worry, we got your back. Here you can find a list of the best travel essentials we’re coveting right now that are compact, easy to store and imperative for your well-being

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Annie Theby; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Serhiy Hipskyy