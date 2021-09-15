Home > Travel > Destinations > The best travel essentials for your post-lockdown adventures
The best travel essentials for your post-lockdown adventures
The best travel essentials for your post-lockdown adventures

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
The announcement of the Malaysian government loosening restrictions calls for a vacation. Here are the best travel essentials for every jet-setter.

The thrill and thought of booking a trip is just one step closer to reality. Preparing for your (post-lockdown) holiday – whether long or short – can be overwhelming but with the right essentials, everything is a breeze. When looking for the best travel accessories, it’s best to make a list of what you really need. Whether it’s skincare products, pouches, organizers or a new suitcase, having everything in place makes the heart leap with joy.

With COVID-19 very much around, how can you ensure a travel-friendly journey? If you’re feeling anxious about not having everything with you, feel free to refer to our guide. Don’t worry, we got your back. Here you can find a list of the best travel essentials we’re coveting right now that are compact, easy to store and imperative for your well-being

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Annie Theby; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Serhiy Hipskyy

Skin Inc’s Refresh & Nourish duo
1
Skin Inc’s Refresh & Nourish duo

Sanitiser is just as important as bringing your passport these days, so it’s imperative to keep your hands germ-free. Skin Inc’s Refresh & Nourish duo is just what you need on a daily basis. Thanks to its hydrating hand serum, you can bid farewell to dry skin. Apply the sanitiser on your hands and rub thoroughly till it’s dry before applying the hand serum.

Price
RM110
shop here
2
NEUTROVIS Premium Face Mask Baby Pink

The new normal calls for stocking up on disposable face masks, and these Neutrovis options are great. Plus, it’s not a bad way to explore colours through your masks too. Mask on and do your part in staying safe, no matter where you are.

Price
RM32.90
shop here
3
Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

You can never go wrong with a trusty lip balm because no one wants chapped lips on a vacation. Avoid the problem by purchasing Drunk Elephant’s balm to keep your lips moisturised throughout the day.

Price
RM80
shop here
4
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizer

You should know this by now: sunscreen is your best friend. A cult-favourite of many Rihanna fans; this two-in-one product is perfect for protection under the sun while nourishing the skin. Its lightweight, oil-free and clear formula is easy for reapplying on the go. Plus, you can buy a refillable once you’ve finished the bottle.

Price
RM160
shop here
5
SLIP Padded silk sleep mask

Having a tough time catching up on sleep? Treat your travel-weary eyes to Slip’s silk mask. It can be hard to doze off when you’re not in your bed, so take a sleep mask with you for a good night sleep.

Price
RM235
shop here
6
Anya Hindmarch Safe Deposit leather-trimmed PVC pouch

If you’re the type who keeps losing things in your bag, we have a solution. Keep your travel essentials together – cards, passport, money and plane ticket – in this PVC pouch for easy storage. Trust us, after this, you won’t have to wonder where you left your NRIC, passport and ticket again.

Price
RM815
shop here
7
Yoobao YB-M4Q 10000mAh

The worst thing that can happen – after multiple photo sessions and navigating with google maps – when travelling is having a dead phone. Rather than scrambling for a power plug in a cafe, why not bring a fully charged portable charger with you?

Price
RM129
shop here
8
Slim water bottle

It’s easy to get dehydrated, especially when you’re on a plane and out exploring. Avoid single-use plastic bottles by carrying your own reusable bottle. Plus, this slim water bottle works for easy storage in your backpack or seat-back compartment. Bonus points: You look chic carrying this with you.

Price
RM17.28
Shop here
9
RIMOWA Essential in Mango and Bamboo

The urge to travel calls for a new suitcase and this Rimowa piece is a show-stopper. Inspired by Thailand’s floating markets, the Essential’s latest hues are what you need to spice up your holiday. With two colours – mango and bamboo – to choose from, you won’t regret wheeling this suitcase, either cabin or check-in, on your post-lockdown adventures.

shop here
10
BERIGHT Covid Self Test Kit

It doesn’t hurt to be prepared and stocking up on self-test kits is the way to go. Get tested safely and conveniently in the comfort of your space to truly enjoy your holiday with ease.

Price
RM16.50
shop here
