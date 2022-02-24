Thailand will remove the mandatory Day-5 PCR test and reduce insurance costs for travellers

In a much anticipated move, Thailand has scrapped the mandatory day-5 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, starting 1 March, 2022.

The government has also relaxed a number of other COVID-19 restrictions and is easing the borders to lure in holidaymakers and foreign visitors as other countries open their borders.

(Main and featured image credit: Sumit Chinchane/ @sumit_ac/ Unsplash)

Thailand is easing up its entry restrictions: here are the details

Day-5 PCR test not mandatory

Owing to the growing demand from the local tourism industries, the Thai government has scrapped the day-5 PCR test for all vaccinated visitors from next month. A self-antigen test will be enough for them to enter the country and enjoy their visit.

Lowering of insurance costs

In addition to this, the government has also reduced the minimum insurance coverage for foreign visitors from USD 50,000 to USD 20,000. This comes as a welcome step to get the economy and tourism sector back on track after a gap of nearly two years.

The announcements came from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country’s main virus task force led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha. The decision was announced at a point when Thailand recorded 21,232 COVID-19 cases on 23 February, 2022 which is a six-month high. However, the death toll has remained low at 39, compared to over 300 deaths recorded in August 2021, during the peak of the Delta variant.

Result of the decision

Under the present Test and Go scheme, over 302,000 visitors were cleared since borders were reopened for a second time on 1 February, 2022. Even then, visitors had to take two mandatory PCR tests before embarking on their onward journey despite having a negative test report from their home country. The first test was done on-arrival at the airport.

The announcement, therefore, has eliminated the need for a mandatory stay, right after the visitors land. Now, they can carry on with their vacation as planned without a halt in the beginning.

The government is further easing restrictions imposed on visiting famous tourist attractions. Travellers will be able to visit the pristine Thai beaches, temples and other noted sightseeing spots more freely.

Thai economy and tourism

Thailand’s economy is hugely dependent on tourism and foreign exchanges. According to a Bangkok Post report, the government has been experimenting in a number of ways to revive the travel sector that makes up almost one-fifth of the economy. In 2019, almost 40 million tourists contributed to a revenue of over USD 60 billion.

CCSA announcement and government reactions

Ministers and Thai Hotels Association have been rallying for the scrapping of the day-5 PCR test. According to a Thaiger report, Thailand’s tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had long distanced himself from this policy. This requirement was an added cost in travellers’ expenses.