Everything you wanted to know about Penang’s tourism industry and how the state is coping with Covid-19.

In conjunction with George Town World Heritage City Day, Lifestyle Asia KL speaks to Penang State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy YB Yeoh Soon Hin on the state’s relief efforts in the aftermath of Covid-19, which has drastically upset one of Penang’s economic pillars.

Tourists flock to George Town for its amazing array of street food and vibrant cultural attractions. Since the historical heart of the city was designated by UNESCO in 2008 as a World Heritage Site, the capital city of Penang has experienced a renaissance. Glorious boutique hotels restored from dilapidated colonial buildings now dot the cityscape, while on the horizon, upmarket condos are reaching skywards along Gurney Drive.

The mounting pandemic puts a halt not only to the influx of tourists – Penang International Airport was bursting at the seams – but also livelihoods of those who depend on the tourist dollar. Several established hotels, including the five-star Hotel Equatorial Penang, have shuttered. The iconic See Kong Ooi restaurant was 84 years old prior to becoming a victim of the pandemic. With the state remains off-limits to international and domestic tourists from other regions within Malaysia, will Penang rebound?