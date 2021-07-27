Desaru Coast named World’s Greatest Places of 2021 by TIME Magazine

The coastal town of Desaru Coast is the only destination in Malaysia to make the coveted international list.

Before the pandemic took place, we’ve explained why Desaru is the next luxury destination in Malaysia. This year, TIME Magazine has named Desaru Coast as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2021 — a list comparising 100 of the magazine’s top destinations from around the world compiled by TIME’s international network of correspondents as well as industry experts.

Desaru Coast is nestled against 17km of pristine beachfront and home to world-class and ultra-luxury hotels, including Asia’s One&Only Desaru Coast, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort and Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast.

The recent redevelopment of the coastal town has led to an international spectacle, bringing the spotlight over to Desaru Coast with world-class golf courses, and the region’s largest adventure waterpark, apart from other local attractions. And to top it off, Desaru Coast is the only destination in Malaysia to make the covered list this year. TIME magazine also highlights that the imminent opening of the Desaru Coast Ferry terminal will also offer increased transit options for Singapore and Indonesia in the near future.

“We are honoured to be globally recognised by such a renowned publication and we are proud to fly the flag for both Johor and Malaysia. This is an outstanding achievement for a team only two years in operations, and after what has been and continues to be a challenging time for the industry,” shares Desaru Coast Destination Resort Managing Director and CEO, Roslina Arbak. “With this notable feature in our cap, we look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world once travel resumes.”

This is truly a glimmer of hope for the hospitality industry that has been hit hard since the pandemic. While we keep our fingers crossed in hopes for some much needed local travelling very soon, here are three hotels you’d want to include in your bucket list when we are allowed to cross the borders again.

One&Only Desaru Coast

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas