Embark on guilt-free eco-friendly activities when Langkawi reopens as a travel bubble

Eco-tourism is the new buzzword. Why not metaphorically kill two birds with one stone with these eco-friendly activities when you descend on Langkawi?

As Langkawi embraces travellers, offering us a much-needed reprieve from Covid fatigue, we have drawn up a list of eco-friendly attractions you can embark on in this pristine archipelago famed for its 10-million-year-old jungle and otherworldly geological formation.

Home to Southeast Asia’s only UNESCO recognised Global Geopark, Langkawi offers numerous natural wonders and excursion opportunities sprawled across a diverse landscape from jagged hilltops to winding mangroves. Never an island huge on night life like Phuket to the north, Langkawi isn’t short of eco-friendly activities targeted at both families and adrenaline rush-seeking young adults. Here’s what you can do.

Hiking

The perennial attraction on the island is the Langkawi Cable Car which hauls visitors up to the summit of the majestic Gunung Mat Cincang, for a stunning bird’s-eye view and a stroll on the breath-taking Langkawi Sky Bridge. But did you know, you could hike up the 850m-tall ancient mountain?

The starting point of the marked trail begins at the top of the famous Seven Wells waterfall. Spare around 4 hours for a round trip for this short but relatively challenging trail traversing virgin jungles. One of the best-kept secrets in the vicinity is the so-called Blue Lagoon. Locals have refused to divulge its exact location, except it doesn’t stray far from the path leading up to the summit.

Read the guide here

Waterfalls

This tropical island is blessed with torrential rainfalls during the monsoon season and all that water has to run off somewhere. While the Seven Wells waterfall may rank first as the place to be for some splashing good times, you can avoid the crowd by opting for Temurun, which features a 3-tier cascade en route to The Datai, and Durian Perangin, which is located at the base of Gunung Raya, the tallest mountain on the island.

Read the guide here

Kayaking

Langkawi’s rich biodiversity offers a rewarding experience for those who dare to paddle in its vast mangrove forest. Witness sea eagles in their natural habitat, in which they soar in the skies above before plunging rapidly to grab hold of their aquatic prey, with your loved ones on a tandem kayak in the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park. Don’t worry about charting the waters alone because you can do so in an intimate, guided tour.

Check out the list of operators here

Abseiling

If idling on the beach or a pool bar doesn’t appeal to you much, Langkawi offers thrills too. Not for the faint-hearted, abseiling can be done at Gunung Raya with sheer cliffs measuring some 50m in height, where you are treated to gorgeous views of the plains below. You may descend conventionally – feet-first – by holding dearly onto the harness or scale down face-forward in a hair-raising technique called rap jumping.

There is no update from the operator on the resumption of their services for the travel bubble as of writing

Ziplining

Canopy walk is too passé. For thrill-seekers, you may want to contemplate on whizzing from tree to tree on a zipline instead. Safely strapped up in the canopy with wildlife within your sightline, the beauty of the surroundings will dispel any fear of height you might have. When you’re done with leaf-browsing monkeys, marvel at the Seven Wells Waterfall from 200m above as you fly from one bank to the opposite.

There is no update from the operator on the resumption of their services for the travel bubble as of writing

Cycling

Stay carbon neutral by exploring Langkawi’s large swath of countryside and paddy fields on a bicycle. While some resorts offer bicycle rental, guided tours remain the most popular way to rack up some miles. A half-day eco-friendly two-wheeled excursion will guarantee the incineration of calories while ensuring you have a wonderful time. If you have your own mountain bikes, there are several trails littered on the island at your disposal.

Check out the list of operators here

