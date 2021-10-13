England, France and more: Quarantine-free travel destinations for vaccinated Malaysians

Did someone say quarantine-free travel?

International travel is now back on the card for many Malaysians. While there is a caveat – Malaysians have to observe 14 days of self-quarantine upon return – there is nothing stopping you from booking a flight and flying halfway across the globe, provided you are fully vaccinated and tested negative. In addition, I believe you won’t want to spend your days upon arrival at your destination only to be whisked away to a quarantine centre or a hotel however luxurious and cosy it may be to complete mandatory isolation.

Where can you kickstart your vacation abroad the moment your plane taxis on the runway? These destinations below offer quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Malaysians.

United States

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travellers need to undergo a Covid viral test within 3 days of departure. You are required to show a negative result to the airline prior to boarding or provide evidence of a recent (no more than 90 days) Covid recovery, including a letter from a healthcare provider for clearance.

England

Prior to completing and submitting a passenger locator form online before you arrive in England – this form is applicable even if you transit in a UK airport – you must book and pay for a Covid test, to be conducted on day 2 of your arrival in England.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Côte d’Azur

France

As France recognises the MySejahtera vaccination certificate, your travel to France should be a breeze, with just a sworn declaration to complete.

Dubai

A RT‑PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours before departure is mandated and other forms of testing are unacceptable. This certificate must be digital or printed. If you are only transiting, you must complete all the requirements of your final destination.

Turkey

All incoming passengers over the age of 6 must complete a “Traveller Entry Form” online at least 4 days prior to arrival. You are required to provide a vaccination certificate. A random PCR testing is carried out at arrival, so be aware that you might be singled out.

Maldives

Inbound tourists are required to present a negative result from their PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. This is applicable to fully vaccinated individuals.

Iceland

Pre-registration is mandatory for travellers. Thereafter, you have to show the vaccination certificate. If you have no ties to Iceland, you must also provide a certificate of a negative outcome of the Covid test taken less than 72 hours prior to departure. The test can be either PCR or antigen.

