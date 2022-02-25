Escape to nature by journeying to Kuching’s many national parks

Kuching is home to a plethora of national parks, each with its own unique draw. If you haven’t stepped foot in Cat City, now’s the time to do so.

When one thinks of an eco-adventure to Borneo, one’s mind typically casts to Kota Kinabalu. But did you know that Kuching has just as much to offer for the intrepid traveller? There are 7 national parks of varied sizes within a reasonable distance from the city.

While Kuching may sound endearing thanks to its cute nickname “Cat City”, its untamed surroundings are littered with rare flora and dwelled by endangered fauna like the orangutan, proboscis monkey, binturong, hornbills and so on. Islands near Kuching also offer crystal clear waters where turtles hereditarily climb ashore to lay eggs. It does seem Kuching pale not compared to Kota Kinabalu or Sandakan when it comes to quenching wanderlust. Here are our suggestions for those of you who like to walk on the wild side.

7 national parks in Kuching, Sarawak nature lovers should visit:

Bako National Park

Don’t be deceived by its compact 27.27-sq-km span. The sight of wildlife at every turn, mild to strenuous trails, prehistoric-looking rock formations, and huge waves, Bako National Park has it all for visitors who intend to soak up as much as they can in just several hours. Easily accomplished as a day trip, the boat ride across the saltwater crocodile-infested estuary and later the open ocean to reach the national park where visitors disembark barefooted in knee-deep water on a secluded bay is a journey to savour.

Established in 1957, the oldest national park in Sarawak rewards visitors with plentiful opportunities to spot the proboscis monkeys – and their peculiar noses – in their most natural habitat. The pint-size Bornean bearded pigs often roam about on the beach, while reptiles can be observed along the many hiking trails that the park offers. In total, there are 16 marked routes of varying lengths for you to explore.

Gunung Gading National Park

About 80 km away from Kuching, sequestered in the rural settlement of Lundu is the Gunung Gading National Park. The raison d’etre of this nature preserve is the dense jungle forming as a cradle of Rafflesia – the world’s largest flower and may well be the most pungent too. The parasitic flower is a sight to behold due to its enormous girth, but also it consumes up to 9 months to develop while the blossom lasts around 5 days before it begins to wilt and decompose, emitting a whiff reminiscent of the morgue. To ensure you don’t venture into the park in vain, ring up the park’s headquarters (+60 82 735144) to enquire if any flower is in bloom.

Kubah National Park

A mere 20 km from Kuching, the Kubah National Park is an excellent proposition for those not blessed with time. It exemplifies the adage good things come in small packages. Despite spanning only 22.3 sq km, it holds deceptively a large assemblage of wildlife. Anthophiles will delight in the discovery of striking orchids scattered throughout the forest. The sanctuary is a shelter for many avian species. It is not uncommon to encounter binoculared hikers hoping to study the bird from afar. The park counts 7 trails, most of which can be easily conquered in a little over an hour.

Tanjung Datu National Park

At the far western tip of Sarawak perches a national park so remote that the only way to access it is by boat. Unperturbed by human activities, as though the place is unmoved by time, the national park seduces visitors with its gorgeous coastlines and turquoise waters. The shore is where greenery meets the sea. The sandy beach kisses the lapping waves, which conceal corals that shelter the rich marine life. Naturally, it is ideal for snorkelling. But hikers aren’t left out from the fun. Deep in the jungle, you will chance upon Rafflesia, hornbills and waterfalls.

Talang Satang National Park

Scuba diving in unsullied waters isn’t an impossibility in Kuching – you just need to know where to head to. The Talang Satang National Park comprises a group of islands known to be the breeding grounds of green turtles and hawksbill turtles. The primary nesting season lasts from April till October, yet they are known to paddle onshore year-round to continue their lineage.

As the national park only welcomes visitors on a day trip, observing these marine creatures laying eggs is a tall order. But you might see hatchlings released into the sea. Of all the islands, only Satang Island admits visitors. All activities on the island are strictly regulated. You can of course circumvent some restrictions by enrolling in the Sea Turtle Volunteer Programme. Weaving among the island’s colourful reefs are intriguing creatures such as sea snakes and stonefish.

Santubong National Park

A landmark you can’t miss flying into Kuching or as a reveller to the Rainforest World Music Festival, Mount Santubong is a mystique rising out from the South China Sea and soaring into a misty veil. 35km north of Kuching, the saw-toothed peak towers over its primitive surroundings at 810 metres. Its forested slopes provide refuge to proboscis monkeys and rhinoceros hornbills, while the estuaries below are home to the elusive Irrawaddy dolphin. Conquering the steep summit can be challenging for the novice climber, however, there is still plenty to savour for those without a plan to scale to the top. One such is the numerous river crossings along the looping trail. Oh yeah, there is the Blue Pool somewhere on the mountain.

Kuching Wetlands National Park

Gazetted in 1992 and covering an area of 66.1 sq km, the Kuching Wetlands National Park is composed of coastal, marine and freshwater ecosystems. Exploration is best carried out on boat with a number of tour operators offering their services. Several species of arboreal primates inhabit the park, but it is avian and marine creatures who are the star attractions. They include white-bellied sea eagles, otters, saltwater crocodiles and Irrawaddy dolphins. Cruises are typically done in clement weather or as the sun sets. It is common to catch a glimpse of an Irrawaddy dolphin breaching for air.

