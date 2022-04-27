Everything about travelling or returning to Malaysia beginning May 1

Following Malaysia’s latest relaxation of Covid restrictions, travelling from another country to tourist magnets the likes of Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang and Langkawi is about to get as effortless as pre-pandemic. Here’s what to look out for when travelling to Malaysia beginning 1 May 2022.

You might have read our now outdated guide on entering Malaysia, which was published as the country began to reopen en masse to foreign travellers on 1 April 2022, having tested the water with Vaccinated Travel Lanes and the Langkawi international travel bubble initiatives. As with the unpredictability of Covid and its multiple variants, the guideline on entering Malaysia has also been revised constantly to keep up with the improving situation. Shortly after Singapore and Thailand announced their respective plans to loosen Covid restrictions, Malaysia also manoeuvred to unshackle and make it easier for inbound travellers and returning citizens.

How to travel to and enter Malaysia starting 1 May 2022:

Malaysia doesn’t require a Covid insurance.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you are exempted from pre-departure and on-arrival Covid tests. This applies to anyone above the age of 12.

If you’re only partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, you must undergo a mandatory quarantine of five days, in addition to a pre-departure PCR test no more than two days before boarding your flight bound for Malaysia, as well as a supervised RTK test within 24 hours upon arrival.

Before departing, you must download, register and activate the MySejahtera contact tracing application, and complete a travel declaration including vaccination information that can be accessed via the Traveller icon in the MySejahtera application. Upon completion, you will be issued a Traveller’s Card on MySejahtera. You will have to flash your Traveller’s Card on arrival.

Rules pertaining to Covid you must continue to observe while in Malaysia:

Though previously compulsory, you won’t need to check in via MySejahtera effective May 1 before entering any venue.

However, you are still required to mask up in public transport and indoors. Wearing face masks outdoors is optional.

Mask-wearing is still mandatory indoors from 1 May 2022. However, it is optional outdoors. It is still encouraged when in crowded places and for high-risk individuals. 😷 pic.twitter.com/5QaO18Vsn3 — KKMalaysia🇲🇾😷 (@KKMPutrajaya) April 27, 2022

What happens if you catch Covid in Malaysia?

All patients are required to observe a seven-day self-isolation. However, you may undergo a supervised RTK test on the fourth day. If the result turns out to be negative, you are freed from further isolation.

Simples!

