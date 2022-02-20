Everything we know about Malaysia’s plan to fully reopen its international borders

Malaysia is gearing up for the full reopening of its international borders. Here’s what we have learned thus far.

Malaysia will mark the second anniversary of the movement control order (MCO). First implemented on 18 March 2020 to combat the transmission of Covid-19 through a series of stringent measures, the essence of MCO was to limit the movement of citizens and non-citizens in order to halt the importation of the deadly virus. The uncompromising stance put a lid on international tourism overnight, barring the entrance of inbound foreign travellers.

One of the most visited countries in the world, Malaysia severed a critical stream of contribution to its economy. 2020 was envisaged to be the Visit Malaysia year. The target was to draw 30 million international tourists and approximately RM100 billion in tourist receipts. What ensued was the dearth of tourist dollars. The impact hit businesses hard.

While unprecedented initiatives such as the Langkawi international tourism bubble and the Malaysia-Singapore VTL have since been enforced to provide temporary reliefs, clearly, they aren’t enough.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels revealed at least 120 hotels felt casualty to the border closure. One of Asia’s largest airlines, AirAsia, is currently embroiled in financial losses. The country needs tourism and embattled businesses are desperate for a shot in the arm. AirAsia founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes echoed the sentiment recently at the Singapore Airshow.

“Having borders closed isn’t logical anymore because Omicron is in society. Now we have to protect people’s livelihoods and economies,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

Other countries which took the step to keep out foreign travellers have increasingly embraced the idea of reopening. Australia announced the reopening of its borders on February 7. Singapore has expanded its Vaccinated Travel Lanes on multiple occasions. It begs the question when will Malaysia be ready?

What we know thus far about Malaysia reopening its international borders

February 19

According to The Star, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin declared that his ministry would come up with SOPs for border reopening. The procedural process might consume up to 2 weeks.

“I will present the SOP to the Covid-19 pandemic management committee, which is chaired by the Prime Minister and to the quartet of ministers led by Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“Finally, I will present it to the Cabinet for approval as it involves a huge national policy, as the decision to open up the country’s borders is not under the Health Ministry,” he said.

When pressed for a timeline, he replied, “It could be in the early second quarter of this year but only the Prime Minister can make such an announcement.”

February 18

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri gave the Health Ministry the directive to propose to the Cabinet the SOPs for border reopening.

“We have given the Health Ministry two to three weeks, and they have to present (their proposals) for the Cabinet to decide whether to fully reopen the borders or with restrictions (involving) selected countries,” he was quoted as saying by The Edge.

February 8

Former Prime Minister and current National Recovery Council (NRC) Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the special task force agreed to the full reopening of Malaysia’s borders by March 1, including abolishing the requirement to quarantine.

“It was recommended by the NRC that the country’s borders be fully opened in due time to support the nation’s recovery,” he said in a statement.

