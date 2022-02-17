Get the thrill of a lifetime in these 6 places offering white water rafting

Anyone can join so long you aren’t a scaredy-cat fearful of wading in the gushing water. White water rafting promises more thrill than Michael Jackson’s seminal album Thriller.

Knowing how to swim might seem obvious for anyone looking to embark on the adrenaline-inducing recreational sport, it is, however, not mandatory as participants are kitted out in life jackets and helmets. Both gears are essential in helping you stay afloat should the vessel tip over, capsize or crash into solid hazards like a boulder. White water rafting is statistically a very safe sport. Guides are certified and well trained. Equipment is thoroughly checked and maintained. So you don’t really have anything to worry about.

But more importantly, the difference between soaked and falling overboard hinges entirely on the coordination, cooperation and communication between you and your teammates. By following the instruction of the guide, knowing who should be paddling at which intervals is crucial for you to navigate the course successfully. Needless to say, some courses are trickier than others – obstacles and rapids differ from river to river, and brace for the drop – but the exhilaration on offer pales not. When all aboard are like-minded friends, the experience becomes even better when you witness the various spontaneous reactions as panic sets in.

Furthermore, white water rafting isn’t the only activity you can carry out. Since the destination is typically embedded in nature, you can journey on a hike, wildlife spotting, barbeque by the shores, camping, or stay overnight in nearby chalets and wake up to a symphony of insect songs.

The 7 best places for white water rafting in Malaysia in 2022:

Gopeng, Perak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Lee Frangoulis Khan (@shamroslee)



From the mysterious Tempurung Cave where subterranean rivers can be explored to rainforest trails dotted with the abstruse Rafflesia – a parasitic flowering plant, the geo-adventure town of Perak has plenty to offer. On our list is Sungai Kampar, home to 14 rapids, categorised between Class I and III. Gliding down the river is a journey through time as the heritage town once boasted a thriving mining economy. While you are at it, throw in some bonus side trips to Ipoh for some local delights or the majestic Lata Kinjang waterfall.

More info

Book your stay in Ipoh here

Slim River, Perak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BEST WATER RAFTING COMPANY (@projekoutdoor)



Deep within a pristine rainforest inhabited by Orang Asli lies Kampung Ulu Slim, which is only the start of your journey to the 7km-long Class III rapids. To get to the headwaters, it requires 4WD vehicles. The water condition is a mixture of cascades, narrow channels and tight turns, ending in a shallow pool. It provides adequate excitement for the seasoned and novices alike. The nearby Ulu Slim hot springs might not be the best maintained. You can always drop by the near century-old Pun Chun Restaurant in Bidor for its famous savoury chicken biscuits.

More info

Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventurist (@adventuristmy)



The closest KL-lites get to experience frigid water within an hour drive is at the upstream of Selangor River. Flanked by bowing trees and glistening boulders, the 8km-long rapids are among Malaysia’s best for its ability to thrill as well as its stunning scenery. If that’s not enough fun for one day, hop over to the popular Chiling Waterfall. Teng Wun Bakery & Confectionery operating out of the storied Kuala Kubu Bharu town serves highly recommended kaya puffs.

More info

Book your stay in KL here

Sungai Sedim, Kedah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisyah (@aisyahazmi__)



From Penang Island, Sungai Sedim is approximately an hour away by car. The nature park offers recreational activities such as canopy walk – which is said to be the world’s longest at 925 metres and a height of 26 metres above the forest floor – and hiking. Those not adverse to taking risk might want to consider partaking in rafting down its rapids. Sungai Sedim counts 24 rapids on a 16km run, which is to say, enough for a full day’s worth of rafting and screeching. It is also the starting point of many ascents to some of the highest peaks on the Kedah-Perak borders.

More info

Book your stay in Penang here

Kiulu, Sabah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiulu Water Rafting Centre (@kiulu_rafting)



The modest Kiulu River could be the perfect choice for beginners to acquaint themselves with the demands of white water rafting. The 15km course comprises Class I and II rapids, with water gentle enough for body rafting. o If you are too exhausted to paddle, you can jump off the raft to glide down the river. Located on the north-western part of Sabah, Kiulu River is around 1.5 hours from Kota Kinabalu by car. Nearby attractions include the prehistoric-looking Murug-Turug waterfall.

More info

Book your stay in Kota Kinabalu here

Sungai Padas, Sabah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAKEJ PERCUTIAN SABAH (@arasytraveltours)



Oscillating between Class III and IV, rafting in Sungai Padas represents some of the toughest white water challenges one might encounter in Malaysia. The 9km ride boasts 7 breathless rapids known for their head-spinning channels. During rainy seasons, some of the rapids could climb up to Class V – a formidable encouragement for the daring soul. The journey is the destination – and this describes Sungai Padas perfectly as the sole means to reach the township is aboard a heritage train from the beautiful Tenom. Get some locally grown and roasted Tenom coffee on the way back to Kota Kinabalu.

More info

Sungai Loh, Terengganu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhamad Hafiz (@madhafiz)

From the no-prior-experience-needed Class I to the advanced Class IV, the rapids in Sungai Loh take participants on a tame to wild ride. Its location deep within the jungle of Chemerong bodes well for adventure lovers with waterfalls and hiking trails aplenty. Not to mention it is sparsely visited, so the water is crystal clear with shades of emerald. Departing from KL to Terengganu via land transport takes around 4 hours if not more. Why not spend a day in Cherating?

Unfortunately, information on any tour is scant as of writing.

Book your stay in Cherating here

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images