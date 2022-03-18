Going to Paris? Be sure to pay Dior 30 Montaigne a visit

If you find yourself in Paris, be sure to add the newly renovated Dior 30 Montaigne to your must-visit list for an immersive, unexpected journey into the world of Dior.

The original home of Dior, where the House’s collections have been born for 70 years, has reopened its doors following a two-year renovation. This iconic edifice is located on 30 Avenue Montaigne in the centre of the famed Champs-Élysées where the luxury fashion capital is. Spreading over 10,000 square metres, the reinvention offers a rediscovery of Dior’s creativity through the prism of the unexpected — the savoir-faire of haute couture and fine jewellery, the art of living and giving, gastronomy, beauty and culture, as well as timeless experiences.

“I am extremely pleased and proud to see this extraordinary dream, this outstanding project — which my team and I have carried with all our passion — finally come true. More than a reopening, 30 Montaigne is a total reinvention and a living symbol of our DNA: the birth of a realm like no other in the world, where dreams are given free reign and a new, unprecedented page in the history of Dior, fashion — and Paris — can be written,” says Pietro Beccari who is the Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

Combining audacity, elegance, artistic dialogues and architectural virtuosity, this extraordinary archetype showcases the many realms of Dior. This legendary building, which cast its spell on Christian Dior in 1946, has seen the House’s collections come to life for over 75 years, and has since become the emblem of Parisian elegance and French haute couture. In the words of Monsieur Dior, it is an extraordinary “refuge of the marvelous”.

As you enter the boutique, The House of Dior will present you with a delicate sprig of lily-of-the-valley, Christian Dior’s talismanic flower. Here, the dazzling boutique, redolent with Dior fundamentals — from toile de Jouy to cannage — are further punctuated with artwork and other surprises to keep the visual experience going.

Embracing a total immersive experience — one that you could find at the travelling Dior exhibitions, especially the unforgettable ‘Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams’ — the House has curated La Galerie Dior as tribute to Christian Dior’s first vocation as a gallery owner. It recounts and symbolises the Parisian epic of haute couture, beauty and perfume — brought to light in thirteen themes transcending Monsieur Dior’s life to his passion for gardens, the artistic affinities to the ‘Room of Wonders’ conceived as a cabinet of curiosities — distinctly Dior through and through.

The unique exhibition space will also beat witness to the visionary audacity of Monsieur Dior and his six successors including Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

There will also be the haute couture ateliers, and for the first time at 30 Avenue Montaigne, the haute joaillerie ateliers — a magnitude of sparkles and gems reflecting Dior’s excellence in fine jewellery.

For travelling customers, be sure to make a reservation (in advanced of course) to Le Restaurant Monsieur Dior and La Patisserie Dior that are both infused with the magnificence of French chef Jean Imbert. Have the finest meal or sip in afternoon tea right here in the iconic building.

While you’re at it, peruse the Three Gardens created by landscape designer Peter Wirtz in collaboration with architect Peter Marino. And ICYMI, there’s also the La Suite Dior, a quintessential experience of the art of French hospitality that offers the keys to the entirety of 30 Montaigne for the most memorable of nights right in the city of love.

The enchanting new aura of this building steeped in history — from its majestic Grand Escalier to its iconic Cabine, subtly restored to its original form — promises a timeless and sensorial experience as it opens its door for visitors to be delightfully immersed in the unprecedented journey that can be experience “nowhere else”.

