The ultimate guide to planning a dreamy holiday to Khao Kho, Thailand

If you’re making a trip to Bangkok this year — as we all are, really — you might wish to consider extending your time in Thailand for a weekend excursion to Khao Kho.

The dreamy locale is a sparsely-populated district of Phetchabun province in lower northern Thailand. Its mountainous landscape is known for its serenity and otherworldly ‘Sea of Clouds’ view, most visible during the rainy season from July to September. Khao Kho is still considered a hidden gem to international travellers, so one can still expect generally undisturbed views of Thailand here.

Your complete guide to Khao Kho, Thailand:

How to get to Khao Kho:

The most convenient way to get to Khao Kho? Rent a car from Bangkok. It’s the fastest and most convenient way to do so, and it’ll take you just five to six hours to get there. Travellers can book a private car charter on their own, or rent a car to drive.

Another option would be to take a four-hour flight from Don Mueang International Airport to Phitsanulok Airport, before embarking on a two-hour bus journey to Khao Kho.

Pro tip: If you’re en route to Khao Kho from Bangkok via car during the months of November to January, be sure to make a pit stop along Muak Lek Sunflower Fields. The “field of a thousand blooming suns” is in full bloom during this period, and makes for a great photo op.

Where to stay:

At Tree Resort

At Tree Resort is where you’ll find top-of-the-hill views from your clean, spacious rooms. The surrounding area makes for a quiet respite, and you can find simple dining options within the resort in case you’re not up for a day of exploration.

277 M.12, Khaokho, Petchaboon, 67270 Khao Kho, Thailand

180° All Day All Season

180° All Day All Season is most famous for their cafe, but guests who want to take in the sights a little longer than over a good cup of Joe can always stop for the night at their residences. Just like their name, guests here will be able to experience 180° views of the picturesque neighbourhood, all day, all season.

67 Moo 1 KhaoKho, City Center, 67270 Khao Kho, Thailand,

Grand Kokkod @ Khao Kho

An open balcony, a swing and a gorgeous view right in front of your eyes when you wake up? Count us in. Here at Grand Kokkod @ Khao Kho, you might even want to stay indoors all day. Those who want to head out for food won’t have to venture too too far either, as there are a number of delicious eats just a quick drive away from the hotel premises too.

333 Moo 12 Tabol Khao Kho Amphue Khao Kho, 67270 Khao Kho, Thailand

Pino Latte Resort and Hotel

Pino Latte Resort and Hotel is our personal favourite for its modern rooms and stunning scenery of the region. Besides the ever popular cafe and its menu of fresh coffee and pastries, the ethereal views during the rainy season are unbeatable too.

232/3 Moo. 5, Campson. Khao Kho, Khaem Son, 67280 Khao Kho, Thailand

What to see and what to do:

Phu Thap Boek Mountain

Of course, the main attraction in Khao Kho has to be Phu Thap Boek Mountain. The tallest mountain in the Phetchabun province has a staggering height of 1768m, and is the place to be for a bird’s eye view of the region. It’s here where you’ll be able to experience the Sea of Clouds in full force during the rainy months of July to September. If you’re here between December to January, however, the hills are covered in a sea of blush pink cherry blossoms.

Wat Prathat Phasornkaew

Wat Prathat Phasornkaew is an unmissable destination when you’re in Khao Kho. The awe-inspiring monastery and temple — with its five sitting Buddha statues — are shrouded by a cloudy mist that makes the visit here completely out-of-this-world. Besides the towering statues, most come here come for a look at the colourful mosaic-tiled pagoda, as well as the verdant gardens.

Khao Kho National Park

Since you’re here for the chilly breeze and a scenic view, there’s no better way embrace nature than a trip to Khao Kho National Park. After all, we love a good hiking moment that isn’t Bukit Timah Hill, and you can explore Than Thip Waterfall, the lush forest, and all of its terrains here.

Lomsak Walking Street

Apart from scenic views, one can head to Lomsak Walking Street to peruse the local offerings and catch a glimpse of the community’s nightlife. The bustling night bazaar is held every Saturday from 5 – 10pm, with vendors selling everything from clothes and handicrafts to food. Dishes to try include the Khanom Chin Thai Lom, Ping Kai Khao Buea and Khao Lam Phaya Luem Kaeng.

