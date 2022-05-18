Here’s what you need to know before booking a flight ticket to the Maldives

Planning a honeymoon to the Maldives, or is in dire need of a vacation? Here are all the important details to know before your travel from Malaysia to the Maldives.

Packed with breathtaking views, the Maldives is a destination worth visiting due to its serene turquoise waters and heavenly beaches teeming with exotic aquatics. As an ideal destination, Maldives is great for major downtime and water sports such as snorkelling, water flying, parasailing, diving, SUP and fishing.

Quoted from Lux Resorts, the Maldives is an archipelago of 1,192 coral islands with 200 inhabited islands, including 80 islands with tourist resorts. As an independent country in the north-central Indian Ocean, the Maldives is exceptionally beautiful especially from November to April, when you can expect a joyful sunny day with low humidity. Consider exploring the beautiful islands of Maafushi, Hulhumale, Kanifinolhu, Biyadhoo and Fulhadhoo. As they offer everything you crave, including tranquillity, water sports, and crystal blue lagoons.

If you’re planning a trip soon, here are all the details before your departure to the soul-soothing and breathtaking Maldives.

Travel requirements from Malaysia to the Maldives:

Taken from the Ministry of Health; Effective from 13 March 2022, all passengers arriving in the Maldives are not required to conduct a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before entering. Travel-related quarantine is no longer required. All individuals except tourists and Maldivians are recommended to undertake PCR tests between three to five days after arrival.

An important detail to know is to be sure to fill in a traveller declaration form to enter 72 hours before travel via IMUGA. As you arrive, a tourist visa for the maximum number of 30 days is granted for all nationalities, which means there will be no prior visa required to enter.

The basic entry requirements for a tourist visa:

A passport or a travel document with Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) with at least one-month validity.

A pre-paid hotel booking/accommodation at an approved tourist facility

Sufficient funds to last for the intended period of stay in the Maldives.

Confirmed onward/return tickets to the home country or the country of residence (not applicable for valid resident permit holders).

Where should I stay in the Maldives?

If you’re looking for an incredible hotel stay or a fantastic package deal, check out what we found below.

What happens if you catch Covid-19 in the Maldives?

If you start exhibiting Covid symptoms in the Maldives, you are required to isolate yourself at your resort hotel for seven days until your test comes back negative. It is essential to check with your travel insurance provider on coverage before travelling internationally. Wearing masks is now optional, except in hospitals and health care centres, so be sure to practice social distancing to enjoy a smooth sailing vacation.

