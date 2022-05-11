Here’s what you need to know before travelling to Laos

Are you planning a trip to Laos? Here’s everything you need to know before packing your bags to witness the beauty of Laos.

Laos is a beautiful sight to behold. Famed for its rich culture and lush landscapes, Laos is a hidden gem in northeast-central Southeast Asia with numerous tourist sites awaiting your discovery. Widely known for its beautiful temples, serene waterfalls and French colonial architecture, Laos offers a tranquil atmosphere, an alternative to the typically bustling Southeast Asian destinations like Thailand and Singapore.

After two years, Laos finally re-opened its borders after it imposed strict restrictions to prevent and fight the spread of Covid-19. On May 7, the country not only announced its re-opening but also eased restrictions. Vaccinated travellers and citizens can now enter the country without any testing requirements.

Quoted from The Star, “Government Spokesperson and Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Madame Thippakone Chanthavongsa mentioned that as the number of Covid-19 cases had decreased, and to ensure economic recovery, the National Taskforce had coordinated with several sectors to determine new entry measures in line with the global situation.”

According to ABC News, the decision to re-open the country was based on the falling number of Covid-19 cases in Laos, with an average number of new infections reported from almost 2,000 in February 2022 to less than 200 in March 2022.

As of writing, fully vaccinated travellers must provide a vaccination certificate to enter quarantine-free without any pre-departure or on arrival screening or Covid-19 testing. However, non-vaccinated travellers or residents aged 12 years and over must take a Rapid Antigen Test 48 hours before departure.

Things to know before you travel to Laos from Malaysia, from 10 May 2022:

For Malaysians, no visa is required. You can enter without a visa and stay in the Lao PDR for 30 days. To extend your stay with ease, apply for an eVisa and head over to the immigration office after 30 days without having to leave the country.

Click here to find out which nationalities are free to travel to Laos without a visa.

Citizens of countries that are not eligible for a visa waiver can easily apply for a visa through an online portal here. Head over to this website to check who can apply for Laos eVisa. You are currently required to print out the eVisa Approval Letter and present it to the immigration officer.

Book your Airasia flights here

How to apply?

Applicants can apply in 3 simple steps.

Step 1: Provide the application details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 2: Review your application and pay the fee online (US$50)

Step 3: Download the eVisa Approval Letter.

The eVisa payment is the last step of your application after submitting your details and the required documents. Keep note that the eVisa fee is non-refundable. To calculate your fee, head over to the website here.

Ports of Entry

eVisa can be used to enter through the following designated ports:

Wattay International Airport (Vientiane Capital) Lao – Thai Friendship Bridge I (Vientiane Capital) Luang Prabang International Airport (Luang Prabang) Lao – Thai Friendship Bridge II (Savannakhet Province) Pakse International Airport (Champasack Province)

Are you feeling the travel bug? Plan your trip and book your flights here. Enjoy your trip!

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Unsplash/bckfwd; featured image credit: Unsplash/Molydar Souama