Hong Kong cuts Covid-19 hotel quarantine to 3 days for incoming travellers
Travel
08 Aug 2022 03:00 PM

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Travel
Starting Friday, 12 August, arrivals to Hong Kong will undergo a three-day hotel quarantine with four days of health monitoring. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s about time: the Hong Kong government has announced the biggest loosening of its COVID-19 quarantine regulations since the pandemic began. In this morning’s briefing, Chief Executive John Lee announced that the seven-day mandatory hotel quarantine currently in place will be cut to three days, with four days of “health monitoring” to follow.

During the four days of health monitoring, arrivals are free to leave home with a negative daily rapid antigen test (RAT) result; however, they will still not be permitted to enter vaccine-pass venues during that period.

https://twitter.com/XinqiSu/status/1556469610329047041

Hong Kong also announced the implementation of Red, Yellow and Blue Codes, a a tiered health-code system that helps track the movements of Covid-19 patients who are isolating at home.

Stay tuned for more information, and find out more about Hong Kong’s travel restrictions here.

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
