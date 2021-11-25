How to travel to Singapore by flight now that VTL is going ahead

Ready for the Malaysia-Singapore VTL?
Normalcy beckons for Malaysia and Singapore. Remember the good old days where Malaysians could jet into Singapore for their envious Michelin-star restaurants, as well as an endless selection of European fashion labels and Swiss Made timepieces? We aren’t there, but here’s hoping we aren’t too far away.
With the VTL linkage between both countries, by land and air, going ahead on November 29, like any travel done under the imposing shadow of Covid-19, there are restrictions and stringent criteria to be met.
Here’s the step by step guide on travelling from Malaysia to Singapore by air, under VTL (correct as of November 25):
1. To be fully vaccinated in any VTL country
- Travellers are considered fully-vaccinated if they have received the full regimen of a WHO-EUL vaccine within the minimum dose interval period, at least 2 weeks before arrival in Singapore.
- Mix and match of any WHO-EUL vaccine is allowed.
- Recovered Covid-19 patients may also be considered fully-vaccinated if they receive 1 dose of a WHO-EUL vaccine at least 28 days after their recovery/discharge.
- Unvaccinated children under 12 years can also travel under the VTL as long as they are accompanied by a VTL traveller
2. 14-Day Travel History
- Must remain in any VTL country and/or Singapore (including transit) in the last 14 consecutive days prior to departure
3. Designated VTL Flight
- Entry into Singapore must be on one of the six designated VTL flights
4. Other Requirements
- Must apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass
- Must purchase Covid-19 Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs
- Must download TraceTogether app
How to enter Singapore under the VTL as a short-term visitor:
Step 1: Application
- Apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass 7-60 days before intended arrival date
- Must have remained in any VTL country and/or Singapore (including transit) in the last 14 consecutive days prior to departure
- Have required proof of vaccination (Fully-vaccinated with a WHO-EUL vaccine)
- Applications can be made online: https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/STO1/VTL
Step 2: Pre-Departure
- Book a designated VTL flight into Singaporehttps://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/faq#Flight – Only certain airways are listed as designated VTL flights. – More information can be found at
- Book and confirm your stay with any hotel accommodation that accepts VTL guestshttps://sha.org.sg/vaccinated-travel-lane (note that this list is non-exhaustive) – For more information, visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/faq#OAT – As travellers arrive at Changi Airport, they will undergo a PCR test and must be isolated at a place of residence or a non-residential accommodation whilst awaiting for the test results – List of hotels that can accommodate VTL travellers. Refer to
- Take a Covid-19 ART (professionally-administered) or PCR test within 2 days of departurehttps://bit.ly/3bgTnEs – The test must be taken at an international accredited or recognised lab/clinic/medical facility – Travellers will need to obtain the test results and use it as proof that the test was taken. The test must be in English (or accompanied by an English translation), containing the traveller’s name, date of birth and passport number, and reflect the date and result of the PCR test. – For more information on the internationally accredited or recognised lab/clinic/medical facility, see here:
- Register and pre-pay for the On-arrival Covid-19 test at Changi Airporthttps://safetravel.changiairport.com/#/ to speed up the administrative process. – Submit SG Arrival Card with electronic health declaration online – Travellers should submit an SG Arrival Card with their pre-trip health and travel history declaration, within 3 days prior to arriving in Singapore. – More information can be found here: https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/sgarrivalcard/ – Purchase Covid-19 travel insurance from Singapore-based or overseas insurers – Travellers visiting Singapore will need to have travel insurance for any COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation cost in Singapore, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000. – Download and register TraceTogether app – All travellers (aside from children aged 6 and under) must download the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices and register their mobile number and profile on the app for contact tracing purposes. – Children between the ages of 7 to 12 and those who are unable to use a mobile device due to certified disability or special need are eligible to be issued physical TraceTogether tokens. – The payment of tokens come at a refundable cost of S$50 and can be retrieved at the Changi Recommends booth at Changi Airport. – For more information on the TraceTogether app: https://bit.ly/3Ehw61O – Travellers are strongly advised to register and pre-pay for their on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test here:
Step 3: Check-in
- Present the following documents at check-in: – Passport – Vaccinated Travel Pass – Digitally verifiable vaccination certificate – Negative PCR test report in English – Visa (if required) – Registered TraceTogether app holding screen
- Take Designated VTL Flight into Singapore
Step 4: On-Arrival
- Present the same documents during check-in at the arrival immigration
- Activate TraceTogether app immediately after clearing immigration
- Take on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test at the airport
- Proceed immediately to declared self-isolation accommodation via private transport/taxi/private hire car (friends and family may pick up traveller)
Step 5: Stay in Singapore
- Remain isolated until a negative Covid-19 PCR test result is obtained (within 24 hours)
- Adhere to prevailing Safe Management Measures in Singapore
- Check-in at locations with Tracetogether app and show vaccination status when asked
Note: To download the Visit Singapore app (for a seamless experience)
- As a travel companion app, will offer on-the-go Safe Travel services and personalised recommendations
- Safe Travel Pass and related documents for pre-boarding and immigration checks
- SG Arrival Card (SGAC)
- Smart itinerary planner
- Bite-sized travel advisory and in-destination SMMs
Returning from Singapore to Malaysia:
Malaysia VTL Key Requirements
1. To be fully vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated with any vaccine on the WHO EUL, or a vaccine or “approved by a stringent regulatory authority”
2. 14-Day Travel History
-
14-day travel history only includes Singapore and/or Malaysia
3. Designated VTL Flight
- Entry into Malaysia must be on one of the six designated VTL flights
How Malaysians can return to Malaysia from Singapore via the VTL
Step 1: Pre-Departure
- Must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result with the sample taken within two days before departure from Singapore.
- Register and make payment for their on-arrival COVID-19 RT-PCR Test at the BP Clinical Lab Health Screening Centre at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Step 2: Check-in
- Present the following documents at check-in: – Passport or Electronic Visit Pass (e-Pass) which proves that the travellers have remained in Singapore and/or Malaysia in the last 14 consecutive days – Digitally verifiable vaccination certificate – Negative PCR test report in English – The MySejahtera app already downloaded and with their profiles registered on the app on a mobile device
- Take a designated VTL flight into Malaysia – Only certain airways are listed as designated VTL flights (Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Jetstar Asia, Air Asia)
Step 3: On-arrival
- Travellers must complete an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test at BP Clinical Health Lab KLIA and await the results in a designated waiting area.
- Test results will take 1-3 hours, and travellers may only clear immigration after a negative result has been received.
Make sure you are well-informed about the procedures and processes required before visiting Singapore. For more information, visit: https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/
Hero and feature images by Singapore Tourism Board