KL-Bangkok, KL-Phuket and KL-Phnom Penh VTLs begin March 15

Malaysia-Thailand and Malaysia-Cambodia VTLs are going ahead.

Trailing the announcement of the Penang-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), whereby fully vaccinated individuals are exempted from mandatory quarantine upon arrival, the programme draws another seismic expansion. Beginning March 15, Malaysia will widen the scope to encompass Thailand and Cambodia.

The three new routes involve KL-Bangkok, KL-Phuket and KL-Phnom Penh.

Things to know about KL-Bangkok, KL-Phuket and KL-Phnom Penh VTLs:

According to The Edge, designated airlines from both countries will be allowed to operate up to six flights daily on the KL-Bangkok route, while the KL-Phuket VTL flights are capped at four per day. Any increment to the limit is subject to bilateral agreement.

Pursuant to Cambodia, the KL-Phnom Penh VTL will kick off with two daily flights. Additional capacity is subject to market demand.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong revealed that SOPs and health protocols will be shared by respective task forces.

The Immigration Department Malaysia portal is yet to be updated as of writing.

While Malaysia is still largely close to tourism, rumours of open borders have been swirling. Malaysia has initiated VTLs from KL, Johor Bahru and Penang to Singapore, in addition to the above. Thailand, on the other hand, has welcomed tourists through its multiple sandbox models and test-and-go scheme.

How to enter Thailand through the sandbox/test-go-scheme scheme:

