Malaysia-Singapore VTL: Back to full capacity; potential inclusion of Penang

Travellers, rejoice. Get ready to embark via the Malaysia-Singapore VTL by securing your tickets as both land and air travel are running in full force.

The Transport Ministry mentioned on 16 February 2022 that ticket sales for both the land and air Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) are now allowed to resume in full capacity.

According to the Malay Mail, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong stated that there would be no limits on capacity and that bus travel may resume from 22 February onwards.

Malaysia-Singapore VTL will fully resume with a 100 per cent capacity

“Based on the current risk evaluations and with approval from the Ministry of Health Malaysia, the Ministry of Transport wishes to announce that the sale of bus and airline ticket under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore will fully resume with 100 per cent capacity for both land and air travel, effective immediately,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

“As of 14 February, a total of 171,583 travellers from Singapore have benefited from this initiative for both air and land travel options. We hope that the VTL will benefit the people and revitalise the economies of both nations,” he added.

Quoted from The Straits Time, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that as the imported cases are now unlikely to affect the trajectory of local cases, it will be restoring the quota and streamlining the border measures for VTL (land).

It also mentioned that Malaysia and Singapore are currently discussing expanding the VTL by air to Penang and Kota Kinabalu. Currently, the VTL by air is only available between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Changi Airport.

Since the opening of the VTL between both countries last November 2021, vaccinated travellers were able to cross borders and travel quarantine-free. Due to the threat posed by the rise of Omicron cases, a sales suspension was implemented from 23 January 2021 to 20 January 2022. However, on 21 January, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that sales of bus and flight tickets for the land and air VTL would resume at a 50 per cent capacity.

What to know about VTL (land):

Currently, only work permit holders and short-term visitors eligible to travel via VTL land will have to apply for a vaccinated travel pass (VTP). In contrast, other long-term pass holders are no longer required to apply for a VTP.

A supervised self-swab ART (antigen rapid test) will be enforced for on-arrival testing within 24 hours of arrival at a Quick Test Centre or Combined Test Centre. Upon arrival, the testing notice will provide a web link to book the test. The enhanced testing protocol, which requires unsupervised self-swab ARTs on days 2 to 7 of arrival, will also cease. A pre-departure test and on-arrival test will be necessary for VTL land travellers.

Covid-19 testing information for VTL (Air)

Travellers who are eligible for VTL (Air), and have obtained their Vaccinated Travel Pass if needed, should refer to this VTL (Air) traveller checklist for the full list of requirements to complete VTL (Air) travel.

Travellers arriving before 21 February 2022, 2359h will need to undergo the following COVID-19 tests:

Pre-departure COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test or professionally administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) taken within 2 days before departure for Singapore On-arrival COVID-19 PCR test at Singapore Changi Airport, priced at S$125 (around RM389). Unsupervised self-administered ARTs from Day 2 to Day 7 of their arrival if they need to leave their place of accommodation, in addition to fulfilling their pre-departure and on-arrival testing requirements.

Travellers entering Singapore from 21 February 2022, 2359h will only need to undergo the following COVID-19 tests:

Pre-departure COVID-19 PCR or professionally administered ART taken within two days before departure for Singapore Supervised self-administered ART, priced at S$15 (around RM47) with payment onsite via cashless modes, at a Quick Test Centre (QTC) or Combined Test Centre (CTC) within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore.

For more information, head over to safetravel.

