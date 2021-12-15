Update: Malaysians can enter Singapore via land VTL from 20 December

This just in: From 20 December 2021, vaccinated travellers will be able to travel quarantine-free between Malaysia and Singapore via both the land and air VTL scheme.

Here’s the catch: there are differences between the air travel between Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport and land-travel.

Air travel is available to vaccinated travellers from both countries. Previously only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders in the country that they are entering were able to cross the Woodlands Causeway without quarantine, but it has been announced that vaccinated Malaysian citizens can enter Singapore via the Causeway from next week (20 December) onwards.

Before you get your engines ready, however, do note that only designated bus services will be allowed to enter. Those who self-drive or walk will still be subjected to a seven-day stay-home notice, amongst other border control measures.

Designated VTL-Land bus services heading to Singapore will depart from Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor, Malaysia while the Queen Street Terminal and Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange will be the boarding point from Singapore to Malaysia.

(Image credit: Esmonde Yong/Unsplash)

While stay-home notice is not required under the land VTL scheme, under the country’s current rules, vaccinated travellers to Singapore will be subjected to a daily COVID-19 testing regime for seven days.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) reinforced that “All travellers entering Singapore will have to abide by the prevailing test protocols and safe management measures,” which in this case means testing two days before departure and followed by seven-day ART regime upon arrival. ART tests on Day 3 and Day 7 have to be done at a test centre, while Day 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 can be self-administered.

Those entering Malaysia via VTL-Land are also required to self-test for Covid-19 using antigen rapid tests on Day 2, 4 and 6 with rapid tests done at healthcare facilities on Day 3 and Day 5.

For more information, head to safetravel and MITI.

