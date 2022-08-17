Maldives Calling! Time to move into Soneva Fushi

One of the Maldives’ most iconic luxury resorts, Soneva Fushi continues to lead the way with spectacular experiences created with sustainability in mind, and if just a holiday isn’t enough, you can even buy a villa.

Only four and a half hours by flight from Kuala Lumpur, almost all luxury resorts in the Maldives sit on private islands, accessible from Velana International Airport in Malé by a quick yacht or seaplane hop. Of the top tier resorts in the island nation, none are more established (or recognisable) than Soneva Fushi – their ‘Crusoe Chic’ villas and barefoot luxury philosophy have won them accolade after accolade, and recent additions such as the Water Retreats (the largest over water villas in the world) – with giant water slides wending into the Indian Ocean and retractable roofs over the beds for stargazing, have catapulted them to the top of every luxury wanderluster/Tik Tokker’s bucket list.

Soneva’s commitment to sustainability is legendary, and they tread the line between being eco-friendly and five-star with inimitable class. From the carbon-free Tesla X airport pickup, to a glass studio onsite where glass artisans crush and melt glass to repurpose them into glassware and art, the length and breadth of their commitment to sustainability is miles ahead of the competition. There are no single-use plastics, and very few disposables, only amenities which can be reused, recycled or are biodegradable.

Situated in the Baa Atoll, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve (translation: marine life on steroids) Soneva Fushi’s 64 villas fringe the beach on the lush island, while the eight Water Retreats stretch out like an antenna over aquamarine waters on the western part of the island.

From one-bedroom to nine, every villa is different, though the signature Soneva style prevails: sustainable woods, textured stone reminiscent of The Flintstones, a pastel palette of soft furnishings, oversized bathrooms, and intelligent design to harness the best of nature, be it the golden sunlight or the soft sea breezes. Guests are asked their preferences pre-arrival, from music, to books, pillows, drinks and cuisines – so the villas and pantries are pre-stocked with your every desire. Bicycles, carefully selected based on the guests staying, be it a couple or family with young children, are ready and waiting outside the villa.

Upon check-in, you surrender your shoes to your Barefoot Butler and are encouraged to embrace the ‘No news, No shoes’ policy throughout your stay – no newspapers are distributed on the island, and shoes are not required anywhere, starting you on the path to total relaxation.

Do as little or as much as you want: take a crystal kayak out for a spin and spot reef sharks gliding beneath, go on a Dolphin Watching Cruise, stretch into yoga at Turtle Beach Champa, drop the kids off at The Den – the biggest (and coolest) kid’s club in the region, kick back with gourmet pizza and a classic movie at Cinema Paradiso, spend the day in therapeutic bliss at Soneva Soul, browse the curated selection of books by the Barefoot Bookseller, even tour the Eco Centro Recycling Centre; there is so much to gain from time spent on Soneva Fushi that is restorative and inspirational for the mind, body and soul.

The culinary offerings on the island are a gourmand’s dreams come true; from authentic Maldivian breakfasts under the trees with sand between your toes at Mihiree Mitaa, to the myriad of delights at Out of the Blue, a new complex rising from the ocean like a futuristic ocean being, a smorgasbord of seafood at Out of the Sea (also known to regulars as Bar(a)bara), and plant-based perfection at Shades of Green. So Delicate, So Guilty and So Cool, the cheese and charcuterie, chocolate and ice cream rooms respectively, are available for guests to graze complimentary, all day long. Throughout the restaurants, a rotating stable of Michelin-starred chefs feature to further titillate the palate, with names such as Copenhagen’s Noma and Singapore’s Odette on the recent roster.

And this is what Soneva does best, offer you all the trappings of luxury, but also the luxury of getting back in touch with nature, and yourself, in paradise. Here, the spectrum of experiences are staggering, whether you’re having a sunrise champagne breakfast on a deserted sandbank sculpted by nature twice a day, swimming with manta rays with a wing span of three-metres, swooping through the trees on the Flying Fox to a Flying Sauces dinner in the treetops, gaining an out-of-body experience in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber at the spa, or having dinner at Fresh in the Garden where a million stars light up the sky and all you can hear is the swish swish swish of the breeze sweeping through the trees. Each experience resonates deeply, filling your cup just that little bit more.

For many, the magic of Soneva is a siren’s call, so much so that some families have been coming 30, 40, 50 times, multiple generations in tow. Superstars, Nobel laureates and billionaires undercover meander through the island on their bicycles, hair down, feet muddied and unshod, completely relaxed.

Others have gone a step further and bought villas – of the 72 villas on the island, almost half now have owners from across the globe – and once you’ve experienced the magic that is Soneva, you too will want to move right in.

For more information about Soneva Fushi, head over to this website.

(All images by Soneva Fushi)