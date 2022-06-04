10 ‘Mission: Impossible’ filming locations around the world you can visit

Be it nail-biting helicopter chases in New Zealand or hanging off a skyscraper in Dubai, the high-octane Mission: Impossible (MI) franchise has been filmed in exotic and challenging locations across the world. Here are some of the Mission: Impossible filming locations for fans of the film series and travellers who would want to visit these places.

MI films have been shot in various places across the globe, including the United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US), Norway, New Zealand and France. Following suit, the 2023 release, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, too, has been filmed at some of these locations. While they are expected to be visual treats for viewers, some of the most thrilling stunts that MI movies are known for may be shot here as well.

Starring Tom Cruise in the lead, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Frederick Schmidt and Simon Pegg will reprise their roles in the upcoming film, expected to premiere on 14 July.

Here are some stunning locations from Mission: Impossible films that will inspire the traveller in you

Mission: Impossible III (2006) — Los Angeles, US

In the franchise’s third instalment, Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) wife, Julia (Michelle Monaghan), is kidnapped from her workplace to get the spy’s attention. Her place of work is a hospital in the Los Angeles (LA) area.

Many of the scenes in the film, which seemed to be Shanghai, were actually filmed in downtown LA. One other notable scene in this film features the old Kaiser Steel Mill in Fontana, San Bernardino County. It is the ‘Berlin’ industrial complex from which Agent Lyndsey Farris (Keri Russell) is rescued after being captured by Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman), the same person who trained her.

LA is so huge that every visitor will find something or the other of interest. From taking guided city tours to visiting Universal Studios Hollywood, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Petersen Automotive Museum, there’s a lot the city offers its tourists.

LA is also known for its picture-perfect beaches in Malibu, the manicured Beverly hills and the rodeo drive peppered with designer boutiques and flagship stores of big luxury brands.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): Mumbai, India

Filmed at multiple locations across the globe, this movie follows Hunt and his team as they start on a quest to stop a nuclear attack. The establishing shot of the Gateway of India sets up the segment that involves Hunt trying to get the nuclear codes and a car chase scene through the busy streets of Mumbai. However, one scene, in which the team retrieves the nuclear code from the Indian business tycoon’s mansion, was shot in Dubai, and not in India.

Mumbai, also known as ‘the city that never sleeps,’ is popular for its legendary cafes that serve some of the best Irani food. The state capital of Maharashtra is also home to fascinating museums, striking architecture and some amazing Buddhist and Hindu caves that tourists can visit along with the iconic Gateway of India. Some of the other places that show Mumbai in its full glory are the Elephanta Caves, Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Siddhivinayak Temple and Jehangir Art Gallery.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) — Vienna, Austria

The spy-thriller presented the iconic Vienna Opera House in a unique way. The scene at the opera house features Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), a disavowed British agent who is on a personal agenda to assassinate a chancellor from Austria. However, Ilsa fails at her mission, which eventually leads to a cat-and-mouse chase.

Without a question, the Viennese Opera House is one of the world’s most prestigious opera houses. With its illustrious history, it presents a vibrant atmosphere, with a diverse range of performances and activities.

Around 350 performances of over 60 operas and ballets are on the schedule each season. On the stage every night, you may also witness world-class artists performing with the permanent ensemble members.

Mission: Impossible (1996): Prague, Czech Republic

Hunt and Sarah Davies (Kristin Scott Thomas) depart the US Embassy building in the first 30 minutes of the film, hoping to catch their target. The duo appears to be having a pleasant evening while the rest of the crew is being eliminated one by one.

This scene was shot near one of Liechtenstein Palace’s entrances, just a few metres from the Vltava’s waters. Even though it was late at night, the distant background vista includes the front side of a three-story neo-renaissance structure peppered with frescos.

Liechtenstein Palace was integrated into one architectural complex as early as 1620, particularly by being altered into a hexagon that leans over the river, making it one of the oldest preserved examples of baroque architecture in Prague. The King of Bohemia was crowned in 1791, and the palace was decorated with features of classicism and a large hall for the coronation ceremony.

Mission: Impossible II (2000): Dead Horse Point State Park, US

Except for the spectacular rock-climbing scene, which was shot at Dead Horse Point State Park, the stylish sequel to Mission: Impossible was also shot almost exclusively in Australia, in and around Sydney, New South Wales.

Dead Horse Point State Park is one of Utah’s most magnificent state parks. One of the most photographed picturesque landscapes in the world can be seen from Dead Horse Point. The viewpoint, which stands at about 609.6 metres (2,000 feet) above the Colorado River and offers a stunning view of Canyonlands, is a must-see for anybody visiting the area.

The breathtaking views at Dead Horse Point State Park were formed by millions of years of geologic activity. Canyon Country’s rock layers were formed by sediment deposition from ancient oceans, freshwater lakes, streams and wind-blown dunes.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): Queenstown, New Zealand

The expansive alpine scenery of New Zealand‘s South Island has captivated viewers for a long time. The thrilling helicopter sequences involve a cat-and-mouse chase between Hunt and August Walker (Henry Cavill), a rogue CIA agent. They show Walker firing a machine gun at Hunt’s helicopter as they navigate their way between the snowy mountains.

Other Mission: Impossible shooting locations were in Queenstown and Milford Sound. In the Rees Valley, approximately an hour and a half drive from Queenstown, a large mobile medical camp and a Kashmiri community were set up for filming the climax of the film.

New Zealand’s South Island is most famous for its road trips. The entire route features lush green landscapes, rustic lodges, wineries and a rugged coastline.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): London, UK

With various Mission: Impossible shooting locations in the United Kingdom’s capital, Rogue Nation, too, features London. A dry cleaner located between Regent Street and Piccadilly in London’s West End is the record shop where Hunt first meets Solomon Lane (Sean Harris).

Two more Mission: Impossible films have been shot in London. While Mission: Impossible I shows the Liverpool street station, Rogue Nation features King’s Cross station, Brompton Cemetery and the Tower of London.

Mission Impossible: Fallout treats its viewers to the visuals of Saint Paul’s Cathedral, Bankside and Westminster Palace on the banks of River Themes forming the backdrop too.

From diverse cultures to the best fine-dining restaurants in the world, London is perfect for every kind of traveller. It is famous for the iconic London Eye, a continuously moving Ferris wheel that gives you a panoramic view of the city, the Tower Bridge, as well as other tourist destinations. If you are visiting the city for its culinary experience, don’t forget to visit Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, for its rare breed steaks, burgers and salads.

Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Although a lot has not been revealed about the 2023 Tom Cruise-led movie, according to news reports, the story features Louvre Abu Dhabi.

A joint venture between the French and the Arab government, Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the UAE. Showcasing modern construction techniques and a striking geometric dome, it features ancient and modern works of historical, cultural and sociological value from different parts of the world. Anyone visiting the Louvre will be led through a sequential and theme-based exhibition that takes them through various technological innovations, methodologies and much more.

Derbyshire, England

Another Mission: Impossible filming location from Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the county of Derbyshire. The official trailer of the movie showcases visuals of a train track constructed at Stoney Middleton’s old Darlton Quarry. In the scene, the train is driven off the track and beyond the brink of the cliff, plunging into the quarry below and exploding into flames.

Derbyshire is a popular destination amongst tourists because of the peace and tranquillity it offers in the form of natural beauty. You can visit the place and have a look at the Buxton Museum & Art Gallery Eyam Museum or relax at the luxurious Fischer’s Baslow Hall hotel and restaurant.

Lake District, North West England

Based on the information revealed about the movie in the media, Cruise was photographed gliding across Buttermere Lake after skydiving from a helicopter as part of an incredible stunt that viewers might get to see.

It’s a popular vacation spot, with glacial ribbon lakes and steep fall mountains. Old inns, exhibitions of local art and outdoor gear shops can be found in market towns such as Kendal, Ambleside and Keswick, all of which are located near the gorgeous Derwentwater.

(Hero and Featured Images credits:© 2018 Paramount Pictures/IMDb)