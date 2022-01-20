More perks await travellers who have received their booster shots

More perks await travellers already boosted. One of which is the reduced quarantine period upon touching down in Malaysia.

Despite being able to travel freely overseas, including for leisure, the overwhelming majority of Malaysians are still apprehensive about leaving the borders. While there are a multitude of reasons as to why Malaysians have shunned packing up for holidays in Thailand or Dubai thus far, one factor greatly stifling the desire is the necessity to undergo quarantine upon return, be it at home or a designated hotel.

An unequivocal step towards recommencing a normal life is to abolish this requirement. With the Omicron variant manifesting worldwide, and the prediction being that Omicron will inevitably overtake Delta as the dominant Covid-19 variant circulating in the country, it might be a while until normalcy can truly resume. But if there’s any indication by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, it lies in a not-too-distant future.

What to know about Malaysia reducing quarantine time for travellers who have received their booster shots?

According to The Star, Khairy announced on January 20 that travellers who have received their booster shots need to only observe a 5-day quarantine, beginning January 24. “The decisions were made based on data, science and the experience of the other countries that have been managing international travellers,” he said.

The shortening of the quarantine period was announced in tandem with the elimination of pink surveillance wristbands. However, he cautioned that travellers from higher risk countries, who are allowed to quarantine at home, will still be required to wear a digital surveillance bracelet.

The existing quarantine guideline for Malaysia:

Travellers who have received boosters:

• Quarantine for five days

• Negative result for Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken two days before departure

• Subject to Covid-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival

• Subject to RT-PCR test on fourth day or RTK Ag administered by health worker on fifth day

• Release from quarantine if Covid-19 tests are negative

Travellers who have been fully vaccination but are yet to receive boosters:

• Quarantine for seven days

• Negative result for Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken two days before departure

• Subject to Covid-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival

• Subject to RT-PCR test on fifth day or RTK Ag administered by health worker on seventh day

• Release from quarantine if Covid-19 tests are negative

Travellers who are unvaccinated/partially vaccinated:

• Quarantine for 10 days

• Negative result for Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken two days before departure

• Subject to Covid-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival

• Subject to RT-PCR test on eighth day or RTK Ag administered by health worker on tenth day

• Release from quarantine if Covid-19 tests are negative

