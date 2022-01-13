New shopping experiences in KL and PJ you can expect this January

What’s new pertaining to shopping experiences in KL and PJ throughout January 2022?

Retail is perpetually in motion. More so in a country known as a shopping haven. The country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, has been named as one of the top cities in the world for retail therapy by CNN as early as 2014. Mastercard concurred, declaring KL the 9th best global city for shopping by dollars spent in 2018.

Malaysians are obsessed with shopping, especially on new places offering novel experiences. Of little surprise that there always seems to be a brand-new shopping mall that is about to open. Even during the raging height of the pandemic, KL welcomed the addition of Pavilion Bukit Jalil, while Tropicana Gardens Mall announced the commencement of its operation in PJ. Amidst all that, Don Don Donki witnessed a massive queue of eager shoppers in anticipation of its grand opening on 19 March 2021.

With life gradually returning to normalcy, you can also expect more boutiques, malls and retail concepts marching your way.

New shopping experiences in KL and PJ in January 2022:

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Kuala Lumpur









Opening January 20, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Kuala Lumpur anchoring the RM8.7 billion GDV Bukit Bintang City Centre mixed-use development is set to revolutionalise the retail scene in KL. Bringing with it a kaleidoscope of F&B brands, many of which are appearing on our shores for the very first time.

Japanese retail groups debuting in Malaysia include Nitori (home and living), Nojima (electronics), Star Child (nursery) and Coo & Riku (pets). Thai F&B operator Nitinagin & Co will also be debuting, while Malaysian celebrity chef Chef James Won will inaugurate Shin’Labo, a restaurant marrying modern French techniques with exquisite Japanese produce, and Malaysian indigenous ingredients.

Others are Kobe bakery DONQ/Mini One, yakiniku restaurant Yakiniku Sizzle by Yakiniquest, ice cream parlour Matcha Eight, steak specialist Tamaruya Honten Steakhouse and eyewear purveyor Zoff.

Confirmed tenants are GSC Cineplex, Jaya Grocer, Polo Ralph Lauren, Aigner, Hackett London, Beer Bank, Marta’s Kitchen, Rollerwa+, Jonetz by Don Don Donki and Metrojaya, while unique attractions include the country’s first Zepp, a Sony-affiliated live music hall catering up to 2,500 patrons, and Grand Bazaar, a retail showcase of local artisanal products. Excluding KL, Zepp currently operates 9 concert halls throughout Japan and Taiwan, playing host to a string of international artists.

Ippudo will also be opening its 10th branch in Malaysia here.

Bell & Ross





Not one but two as Bell & Ross announced its arrival at Pavilion Bukit Jalil with a mono-brand boutique while also entering 1 Utama Shopping Centre with a permanent outpost in PJ. Already the avant-garde watch brand best known for its circle-within-a-square silhouette is firmly established at The Gardens Mall and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

According to Bell & Ross, the brand now boasts a network of 15 boutiques worldwide, in addition to 700+ points of sale in more than 60 countries. Thanks to these inaugurations, Malaysia houses the largest fleet of mono-brand boutiques in a single country with four standalones. More still is in the pipeline.

The Pavilion Bukit Jalil boutique teems with aeronautical references. It is bolstered with resplendent black marble amidst a chic industrial interior evocative of an aircraft hangar. To amplify the brand’s heritage, the boutique is festooned with numerous aircraft models and portraits. The juxtaposition of concrete, marble and glass with wooden cabinetry ensures the gallery exudes warmth.

Unmistakably contemporary and edgy, the I Utama boutique is designed to draw in shoppers through a combination of luminous interiors and clean architecture. The cooler choice of palette is intended to evoke speeds. Immersed in motorsport, Bell & Ross is a partner of the Alpine F1 Team.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur



To ring in the Year of the Tiger 2022, the luxury retail landmark in KL is introducing festive visuals and décor as part of its relentless drive in offering new shopping experiences. In collaboration with Tiger Beer, embroidery artist Sheena Liam, installation artist Pamela Tan, and mural artist Thomas Powell bring their synergy together for the ‘Roar Together’ art installation.

Meanwhile, the Crystal Fountain is transformed into a modern Chinese New Year digital lantern display, elevated with augmented reality ‘Roaring Greetings’. The enormous Pavilion Elite giant LED screen atop Coach will be airing Tiger Beer’s mesmerising 3D animation show throughout the festive season.

