New shopping experiences to discover in KL for the month of February 2022.

Have you dropped by the just opened Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Kuala Lumpur yet for its Instagram-worthy rooftop? Complete with green pastures and water features amidst a stunning view of the skyline, the piazza offers an outdoor experience not found in other shopping complexes in KL; in addition to the vestigial façade of the Pudu Prison acting as the pride of place. This month is also shaping up to be equally exciting for shopaholics with plenty of new boutiques opening in various locations across KL.

New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022:

Burberry, The Gardens Mall

Burberry reopened at The Gardens Mall following an overhaul to exhibit a new concept collaboratively shaped by artist/architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, who is known for his minimalist approach towards designing interiors, furniture and objets d’art. The new boutique marries elements of brutalism in a luxurious setting, as well as fixtures exclusively designed by De Cotiis, where the focus naturally falls on the latest seasonal collection on display. The house motifs of the British fashion label such as the signature beige colour and the iconic tartan are ingeniously embedded into the boutique, endowing it a contemporary vibe but one that is decidedly Burberry.

It opens daily, 10am-10pm

Shop Burberry's latest collection here

Bonia, Suria KLCC

A vibrant gallery spanning 2,211 square feet, designed by London-based Oskar Kohnen, the flagship boutique of Bonia is an invitation for shoppers to acquaint themselves with the brand’s progressive evolution as a lifestyle and luxury purveyor. Pastel hues stand out in this experiential space teeming with grey terrazzo flooring, black and green marble, breeze block screen bricks in terracotta and Barrisol ceiling. According to Kohnen, the boutique is meant to be a playground – not a predetermined showroom. It houses not only Bonia’s fashion creations and leather goods but also exquisitely designed tableware.

It opens daily, 10am-10pm

Shop Bonia's latest collection here

Roberto Coin, The Starhill

At 970 square feet, Roberto Coin’s first permanent boutique in Asia is located in the revamped Starhill. The Italian label founded by the eponymous Venetian jewellery designer is known for its innovative aesthetics where inspiration is sought from Mother Nature and history. His passion for gems and roots in Vicenza – by extension, their peerless elegance and glimmer – are epitomised by a showcase made from gold-washed walls and Venetian textiles.

It opens daily, 11am-8pm

Shop Roberto Coin's latest collection here

