Home > Travel > Destinations > New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022
New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022
Travel
14 Feb 2022 08:45 AM

New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022

Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022
Travel
New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022

New shopping experiences to discover in KL for the month of February 2022.

Have you dropped by the just opened Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Kuala Lumpur yet for its Instagram-worthy rooftop? Complete with green pastures and water features amidst a stunning view of the skyline, the piazza offers an outdoor experience not found in other shopping complexes in KL; in addition to the vestigial façade of the Pudu Prison acting as the pride of place. This month is also shaping up to be equally exciting for shopaholics with plenty of new boutiques opening in various locations across KL. 

New shopping experiences you can expect in KL for February 2022: 

Burberry, The Gardens Mall 

Burberry reopened at The Gardens Mall following an overhaul to exhibit a new concept collaboratively shaped by artist/architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, who is known for his minimalist approach towards designing interiors, furniture and objets d’art. The new boutique marries elements of brutalism in a luxurious setting, as well as fixtures exclusively designed by De Cotiis, where the focus naturally falls on the latest seasonal collection on display. The house motifs of the British fashion label such as the signature beige colour and the iconic tartan are ingeniously embedded into the boutique, endowing it a contemporary vibe but one that is decidedly Burberry.  

It opens daily, 10am-10pm 

Shop Burberry's latest collection here

Bonia, Suria KLCC 

A vibrant gallery spanning 2,211 square feet, designed by London-based Oskar Kohnen, the flagship boutique of Bonia is an invitation for shoppers to acquaint themselves with the brand’s progressive evolution as a lifestyle and luxury purveyor. Pastel hues stand out in this experiential space teeming with grey terrazzo flooring, black and green marble, breeze block screen bricks in terracotta and Barrisol ceiling. According to Kohnen, the boutique is meant to be a playground – not a predetermined showroom. It houses not only Bonia’s fashion creations and leather goods but also exquisitely designed tableware.  

It opens daily, 10am-10pm 

Shop Bonia's latest collection here

Roberto Coin, The Starhill 

At 970 square feet, Roberto Coin’s first permanent boutique in Asia is located in the revamped Starhill. The Italian label founded by the eponymous Venetian jewellery designer is known for its innovative aesthetics where inspiration is sought from Mother Nature and history. His passion for gems and roots in Vicenza – by extension, their peerless elegance and glimmer – are epitomised by a showcase made from gold-washed walls and Venetian textiles. 

It opens daily, 11am-8pm  

Shop Roberto Coin's latest collection here

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by respective brands

 

 

Starhill Burberry Suria KLCC Roberto Coin bonia
Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
Often think of myself as a journalist and so I delve deeper into a range of topics. Talk to me about current affairs, watches, travel, drinks, new experiences and more importantly, the business, economics and dynamics behind it.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.