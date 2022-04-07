No plan to leave for Bangkok? Here’s where to celebrate Songkran in Malaysia

You can ring in Songkran at numerous Thai Buddhist temples in Malaysia.

One of the top holiday destinations in the world, Thailand has a spade of aces to entice visitors for repeat visits. Thanks to well-developed tourist infrastructure, breath-taking sights like Maya Bay are mere hours away with seamless connectivity from the moment you step on the plane Phuket bound. As scores are smitten by the land blessed with abundant natural beauty, there are equally as many who are lured by Thailand’s cultural magnets, from grand palaces to stunning temples.

Every year – when there is no pandemic wreaking havoc – millions throng the streets of Bangkok, unloading on one another water. The Land of Smiles truly comes alive at this time with people converging to celebrate one joyous festival. Songkran marks Thai New Year – not to be mistaken for the typical first day of January New Year – and it is celebrated annually on April 13. But perhaps it is better known among tourists for the water fights that break out as a metaphor for ritual cleansing.

Where can you ring in Songkran in Malaysia in a typical year?

While it is common for Malaysians to jet into Bangkok to join in the festivity, did you know that Songkran is also celebrated in Malaysia? Specifically, by the sizable Thai-Malaysian community, many of whom reside in northern states, such as Kedah and Kelantan, that share a common border with Southern Thailand, albeit on a modest scale compared to our northerly neighbour. In addition, there are a litany of Thai Buddhist temples dotted across Malaysia which will also celebrate Songkran with some aqua merrymaking in between sacramental ceremonies.

Wat Chayamangkalaram, Georgetown, Penang

Located in the bustling Pulau Tikus neighbourhood, the Chayamangkalaram Buddhist Temple is Penang’s oldest Malaysian-Siamese temple. Its proximity with the historic Dhammikarama Burmese Temple makes this area the focal point of Songkran celebrations, as well as the Loi Krathong festival.

The land on which the temple sits was awarded to the local Siamese community in 1795 by Queen Victoria when Penang was a colony of the British Empire. The temple, however, was only built in 1845, taking on the present name in 1948. Numerous enhancements have since been made to the temple. The centrepiece is a massive reclining Buddha spanning 33 metres from one end to another.

Wat Chetawan, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Off Jalan Gasing with easy access from the city centre of Kuala Lumpur, Chetawan Buddhist Temple is among KL’s most famous houses of worship. Built in 1957, the completion of the temple in 1962 was officiated by the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej. It is said that the temple remains the sole custodian for all the Buddha sacred relics in Malaysia discovered in Piprahwa, long considered Buddha’s homeland.

Heavily gilded and intricately festooned in accordance with Thai Buddhist temple architecture, Wat Chetawan is recognised for its main shrine, as well as several stupas on the sacred property.

Wat Machimmaram, Tumpat, Kelantan

Kelantan is home to a large Thai-Malaysian community. It is no surprise to see Songkran is celebrated with open conviviality, particularly in Tumpat where the town is home to many Thai-Kelantanese people. Though rural, the town boasts several Thai Buddhist temples, with the Machimmaram temple possessing Malaysia’s tallest sitting Buddha statue.

At the Machimmaram temple, rituals are observed with strict attention to detail. New Year heralds in a clean slate. It symbolises a new beginning. To that point, temple custodians and monks carry out a special rite to mark the occasion. This includes the pouring of water over Buddha statuettes, prior to a special prayer where devotees receive blessings in return.

What better way to purge old sins and start the year anew.

