12 destinations to visit in 2023 according to your zodiac

Taking a peek into the future and assessing what our destiny holds can be done rather easily these days. However, we naturally gravitate towards building a scientific temper. One would assume that all our major life decisions are based on logic. Despite these aspects, there awaits a realm governed by nature which remains quite mysterious. This is where astrology comes in. But did you know zodiac signs are said to affect your travel plans too? Let’s explore the places to travel in 2023, as per the zodiac signs and horoscope, and understand how these two factors are interrelated.

The universe, in majestically different ways, never fails to show how minuscule we are in the larger scheme of things. While we have the wisdom of our past civilisations, several aspects of us are yet to be explored by mankind. This awareness pushes us to look into the spiritual aspect of our time on the planet. Therefore, many of us swear by the concept of the 12 zodiac signs governing our lives.

While some might find astrology obtuse or even far-fetched, this is a belief which has been in the practice for millions of years now. We generally turn to astrology when we need answers pertaining to prosperity, vitality, health, love and travel. Every new place has new energy, which affects you positively or negatively.

How does the zodiac impact your travel plans?

Did you know that there is a whole study dedicated to the astrology of travel? This is called astrocartography. In the 1970s, astrologer Jim Lewis formulated this theory which highlights the astrological significance a location can have on a person. It maps out how your entire profile can change if you move to a different place. This is also known as location astrology, and the concept is pretty self-explanatory. Following this can bring about a major change in how you perceive life itself, it is believed.

Relocating to a completely different place may seem extreme, but astrologers have studied individual birth charts and observed that the change in place can impact the fortunes of a person. The latitudinal and longitudinal shift of location can benefit a person, going by their sun sign, rising sign or ascendant.

However, relocating may not be a feasible option for many, but one can surely explore a new destination for a holiday and can come back refreshed to tackle routine life with vigour. Travelling according to your zodiac can be a rejuvenating, spiritual experience and can help you unwind holistically. See your energy shift as you open up to new experiences and go into a self-reflective mode, which will bring you a lot of peace and clarity.

Cautionary warning…

It is important to understand that despite the best possible adjustments made according to astrology, one still needs to make an effort to set goals and diligently work towards them. A change in place might not solve all your problems, but one can look at this practice in a fun way and use it as an opportunity to fulfil your cravings for wanderlust. Know more about your travel horoscope in 2023.

12 Zodiac signs and the places to travel to in 2023 as per your horoscope

(Main and featured image credit: Nastya Dulhiier/ Unsplash)