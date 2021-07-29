Covid-19 has taught us to adapt and for those planning to get married, you can still make your dream come true with a micro wedding that you’d remember for life.

The pandemic has put a lot of plans on hold, especially weddings. Couples who are looking forward to get married have had their plans halted due to the uncertainties. Eventually, we’ll find a way to make it happen — because getting married is a lifelong dream for many.

And speaking of ‘making it happen’, we’ve seen a rise of micro weddings this year. Defined as an intimate wedding with fewer than 50 guests, micro wedding a.k.a mini-ceremony is a trend born out of necessity with gathering restrictions caused by the pandemic. While it is a tough decision to say goodbye to a big, grand wedding, this alternative plan enables you to celebrate such an important and special event with the closest people in your life.

There are also many plus-sides to the micro wedding trend. You’d have an intimate guest list, better budget planning, and have your attention shared with everyone present. The ceremony also becomes more personal and emotional — something many are looking for especially during such an uncertain time.

If you’re thinking of having a small ceremony somewhere outside of the city, you’ll find some light at the end of the tunnel with the tourism ministry’s Covid-19 Free Destination programme that has been introduced recently. Destinations like Langkawi and Pulau Pangkor are included in the list, with the latter set to achieve 80% herd immunity by early September — making interstate travelling possible for Malaysians soon.

That said, the next thing to do is to start making plans in preparations for your big day. Together with our friends at YTL Hotels, we’ve put together a list of wedding themes and locations across Malaysia that could help you decide on your mini-matrimony.

You’re welcome.

A Quintessential Wedding in the Highlands

The alluring charm of Cameron Highlands is truly underrated. With its chilly temperature and its colonial narrative set against rolling hills and verdant greenery, Cameron Highlands is definitely worth considering for your big day. The Cameron Highlands Resorts offers that and more, with a bespoke experience that is tailored especially to your needs — and the possibilities are endless. While having your reception indoors can be easily arrange, why not create an unforgettable wedding ceremony curated specially in your own private garden instead? While you’re at it, reserve the entire Cameron Highlands Resort exclusively for your family and friends.

Holds up to 30 guests

An Emerald Beach Wedding at Pangkor Laut Resort

Imagine having your own private island, walking on the beach to a moment that’s perfectly made for two. Perpetuate the first moments as newly weds at the award-winning Emerald Bay accompanied by the sound of rolling waves and the sea of stars that emerges as the sun sets. The picturesque setting weaves in romantic elements of a petal-strewn aisle, tropical flower arch and sweeping views. The next day, enjoy the Couples Spa Experience that’s curated specially by the Pangkor Laut Resort team.

Holds up to 30 guests

A Private Wedding at the Estates

When the lockdown days are over, it is a good idea to find balance and peace within nature’s best. Tucked in a private and exclusive sanctuary within Pangkor Laut Resort, the understated elegance of the Estates set the perfect sense of exclusivity for a private exchange of vows and intimate celebrations. You and your guests can spend the night at the private Hilltop Estate rooms, surrounded by nature at a higher altitude — promising nothing but relaxation and peace of mind.

Holds up to 30 guests

An Intimate Afternoon at The Orchid Conservatory

The Orchid Conservatory at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur needs no introduction. The gorgeous setting of orchids in full bloom is enough to mesmerise you, setting the perfect backdrop to intimate ceremonies with loved ones. Plan and orchestrate your big day with the hotel team, who is able to cater to your every needs.

Holds up to 30 guests

A Night to Remember at The Roof Garden

Looking for an outdoor space that’s close to nature yet poses a fantastic view of the city? The Roof Garden at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur fits the brief. With a 360 sweeping vista of the city, the venue is set in an elegant garden with plenty of layout configurations you can play with. If you’re planning an intimate sit down dinner afterwards, you can also look at The Canopy, located on the same level as The Roof Garden.

Holds up to 40 guests

A Touch of Tradition at The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur has an established reputation as the master of Chinese wedding banquets. Let the team of experts at award-winning Li Yen custom-designed your Chinese banquet dinner to perfection in the Banquet Hall that can accommodate up to 25 tables for six. While you savour every moment with your significant other, be assured that your guests will enjoy a selection of fine Chinese cuisine curated by a team of established chefs at Li Yen. You can also plan the traditional tea ceremony in an exclusive space of your choice, a ritual that’s treasured in Chinese culture as a sign of respect for the elders and to receive blessing for the newlyweds.

Holds up to 150 guests

A Minimal Affair at The Private Room

If you’re looking for a simple venue to celebrate your big day in a minimal way, direct your attention at The Private Room located on the ground floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur. It is an intimate event space that has a lounge-like atmosphere for a comfortable setting. A personal butler can also be assigned to help you throughout the time you’re there. And with its location in the heart of the city, it is a strategic venue for those living in Kuala Lumpur.

Holds up to 30 guests

(Featured image: Pangkor Laut Resort / Hero Image: Cameron Highlands Resort)