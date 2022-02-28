8 largest and most popular malls in KL for your retail fix

Kuala Lumpur has some of the best shopping malls in Malaysia. With an array of retail outlets combined with entertainment and dining facilities on their premises, shopping malls in the country’s capital city are a must-visit for people who love shopping.

Whether it is to surprise your loved ones with the latest Coach or Gucci handbag, gadgets like VR headsets and gaming monitors or shopping on a budget, these malls have something to offer to all kinds of shoppers.

However, owing to the diverse and lavish exhibit of brands, accessories and much more, tourists find it difficult to shortlist which shopping malls to visit. If this resonates with you, we are here to help. Here’s what you can do to get the most out of your next visit to Kuala Lumpur and shop till you drop.

When you’re planning your visit to Kuala Lumpur, make sure you stay near Bukit Bintang, as most of the malls mentioned below are found in this area. Additionally, Bukit Bintang has some of the most popular five-star hotels such as J W Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton and The Westin. Staying at these places can help you unwind to their luxurious amenities after walking for hours inside the equally plush shopping malls.

These gigantic malls sit on sprawling campuses and scale multiple storeys, creating a composite experience for shoppers, food lovers, cinema goers and kids.

While some malls in Kuala Lumpur cater to high-end fashion consumers, others draw tourists where their kids can have a gala time at one of the indoor theme parks designed for children and those on a budget. That’s not all, for all the tech geeks out there, an IT hypermarket, which can meet your technology requirements, will blow your mind.

Once you are through with purchasing from the various categories of stores, including fashion, home furnishing, conveniences, departmental stores, electronics and wellness, head to one of the many restaurants, bars and cafes to complete the experience.