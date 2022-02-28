8 largest and most popular malls in KL for your retail fix

Kuala Lumpur has some of the best shopping malls in Malaysia. With an array of retail outlets combined with entertainment and dining facilities on their premises, shopping malls in the country’s capital city are a must-visit for people who love shopping.
Whether it is to surprise your loved ones with the latest Coach or Gucci handbag, gadgets like VR headsets and gaming monitors or shopping on a budget, these malls have something to offer to all kinds of shoppers.
However, owing to the diverse and lavish exhibit of brands, accessories and much more, tourists find it difficult to shortlist which shopping malls to visit. If this resonates with you, we are here to help. Here’s what you can do to get the most out of your next visit to Kuala Lumpur and shop till you drop.
When you’re planning your visit to Kuala Lumpur, make sure you stay near Bukit Bintang, as most of the malls mentioned below are found in this area. Additionally, Bukit Bintang has some of the most popular five-star hotels such as J W Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton and The Westin. Staying at these places can help you unwind to their luxurious amenities after walking for hours inside the equally plush shopping malls.
These gigantic malls sit on sprawling campuses and scale multiple storeys, creating a composite experience for shoppers, food lovers, cinema goers and kids.
While some malls in Kuala Lumpur cater to high-end fashion consumers, others draw tourists where their kids can have a gala time at one of the indoor theme parks designed for children and those on a budget. That’s not all, for all the tech geeks out there, an IT hypermarket, which can meet your technology requirements, will blow your mind.
Once you are through with purchasing from the various categories of stores, including fashion, home furnishing, conveniences, departmental stores, electronics and wellness, head to one of the many restaurants, bars and cafes to complete the experience.
The most popular shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur:
Malaysia’s shopping paradise, Bukit Bintang, harbours one of the most-visited shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur — Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The award-winning mall offers a world-class retail experience in a sprawling 1.7-million-square-feet campus, with 700 stores on 10 levels and eight themed precincts.
While you can shop the latest collections from international high-fashion stores such as Gucci, Prada and Rolex, remember to check out the more affordable options like Victoria’s Secret, too.
Find some of Malaysia’s most exquisite places to feast at the mall, with its 150 dining outlets offering gastronomical dishes, cafes, F&B services and recreational areas.
Image Credit:Pavilion Kuala Lumpur
Visit the Petronas Twin Towers to witness one of the best shopping malls in the country. The iconic buildings house the premier Suria KLCC shopping centre. Measuring over 1.17 million square feet, you will find 360 speciality stores at this six-storey shopping complex.
Suria KLCC is for shoppers who favour international fashion brands as well as flagship and unique concept stores across categories, including accessories, beauty, eyewear, home furnishing, fashion, hi-tech and sports.
The world-class shopping mall also offers bakeries, food courts, fast-food joints, restaurants, cafes and recreational options to its visitors. Additionally, the 50-acre urban sanctuary KLCC Park, world-class oceanarium Aquaria KLCC and the 10,000-square-feet Esplanade (Lake Symphony) are beautiful and must-visit tourist spots.
Image Credit: Suria KLCC/Kamal Nor
The Gardens Mall is a premier shopping destination located in Mid Valley City. Covering 9.7 acres, the mall has more than 200 outlets on six levels and is internally connected to Mid Valley Megamall.
Here, stores of popular luxury brands, such as Coach, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Burberry, can be found. The shopping mall also provides an array of retail chains like Isetan and outlets for home furnishing, gadgets and much more. Wind up your shopping spree by booking a show at Golden Screen Cinemas, the country’s largest premium cinema exhibitor, with your loved one.
Boasting 30 great restaurants and premium fitness and spa facilities, The Gardens Mall is known for its pleasant aesthetics and design.
Image Credit: The Gardens Mall
The Starhill is a premium luxury shopping mall located in the Bukit Bintang shopping district right opposite Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
The iconic mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s most famous shopping belt Bukit Bintang was transformed in 2020 to become The Starhill – Home of the Tastemakers. The mall now offers the best of experiential retail in an intimate boutique environment that exudes elegance and sophistication.
Shoppers will find luxury brands from around the world in high fashion, contemporary designs, timepieces, jewelry and lifestyle indulgences, along with the best of international and Asian cuisines in cafes, bistros and restaurants in The Starhill.
Image credit: The Starhill/Facebook
Located outside the city centre of Kuala Lumpur, in Mid Valley City, Mid Valley Megamall is one of the one-stop shopping destinations in KL. It is every shopper’s paradise, kids’ wonderland, fashionista’s haven, gourmet hunter’s sanctuary and a family favourite.
The 1.7-million-square-feet shopping mall will amaze shoppers with its 430 speciality stores. Find an array of high-fashion and lifestyle options along with home furnishings, cosmetics and healthcare essentials at the mall.
While some of the fashion brands found here include Bershka, Kipling, Superdry, Miss Selfridge, Timberland, Topshop / Topman, Swarovski, Uniqlo and Zara, Mid Valley Megamall also offers local brands like Padini Concept Store and speciality stores such as Celebrity Fitness and MPH Bookstores.
The shopping mall will spoil you with its fantastic wine and dine facilities, as well as entertaining experiences. It is also known as one of the best kids-friendly shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur.
Image Credit: Mid Valley Megamall
Nestled in Bukit Bintang, Berjaya Times Square is one of the biggest shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur. It boasts a built-up area of 7.5 million square feet and houses over 1,000 retail outlets, more than 65 food establishments and 1,200 plus luxury services suites.
With an indoor theme park that has a roller coaster, the top-notch shopping mall is one of the famous kid-friendly malls in Kuala Lumpur. Shoppers are greeted with several retail-therapy options, retail boutiques, mid-range stores, and major IT and tech stores. Some of the brands include 29 Fashion, Gimme More Boutique, Citrine Toys, Kyosho and Graffiti Toys, Canon, Dell and Lenovo.
Berjaya Times Square is a shopping mall for everyone — whether you want to shop for the latest gadgets or essentials, play games, relax or watch movies.
Image Credit: Berjaya Times Square
Established in February 2016, MyTOWNShopping Centre is one of the latest additions to the biggest shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur, which also serves as a go-to place for leisure and social meetings. You can find over 400 local and international shopping options inside the five-storey mall, spanning an area of 1.6 million square feet.
It is one of the city’s top shopping malls for housing one of Malaysia’s largest IKEA outlets. MyTOWN Shopping Centre also delights its visitors with the largest Zara outlet in the country and selected anchor tenants.
Additionally, you will find Golden Screen Cinemas and premium grocery store, Village Grocer, on its premises.
Image Credit: MyTOWNShopping Centre
The nine-storey shopping mall is reserved to be the leading destination in Kuala Lumpur for its innovative architecture, neo-futuristic façade and contemporary interior.
Sunway Velocity Mall has over 500 local and international retail outlets in its 1-million-square-foot campus. Some popular brands found here include Levi’s, Timberland, PlugMy, Grand Imperial, Memorie and HLA. The shopping mall also has a theatre, a fitness centre and plenty of eateries and food kiosks scattered around. It is located in Lingkaran SV.
Image Credit: Sunway Velocity Mall
Hero and Featured Images Credit: Umar Mukhtar/Pexels. The story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia