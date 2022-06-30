Scenic sites and accommodations in Sabah to book for your next holiday

Are you planning a trip to Sabah soon? Add these scenic destinations and accommodations to your wishlist.

As the pearl of Borneo, Sabah is famed for its abundant wildlife, lush greenery and the country’s tallest peak, Mount Kinabalu. With countless ecotourism activities, the beautiful state is a favourite holiday destination for many divers and explorers. Adored for its beautiful landscapes and nature retreats, Sabah is also one of the top diving spots thanks to its clear waters, beautiful coral reefs and exceptional marine life. If you didn’t know, the best time to visit is between April and September, avoiding the monsoon season. Whether it’s your first time or you’re planning to bask in the beauty of what Sabah can offer, here are the best spots to stay in Sabah for breathtaking views and memorable adventures.

Scenic destinations in Sabah for an adventure of a lifetime:

Humble Hobbit Home

Located in Kundasang town, Humble Hobbit Home is a unique abode for any The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings fan. Perfect for five travellers, the accommodation is based on Bag End and Bilbo Baggin’s home in the Shire – LOTR fans would know these references in a heartbeat. Away from the bustling city, you will be greeted with a stunning view of the majestic Mount Kinabalu. While enjoying the fresh cooling air, guests can cook their bbq dinners at the rock garden area and start a campfire when the temperature drops. Pack some jackets with you to keep yourself warm at night.

Bohey Dulang

Believe it or not, Sabah is home to a plethora of beautiful islands, and Bohey Dulang is one of them. Although it’s not possible to stay overnight on the island, it’s a popular day-trip spot for divers, trekkers and passionate birdwatchers. Located 23km from Semporna, the island was once part of an extinct volcanic crater. Hike up to the viewpoint for the best views of the lagoon and coral reefs. If you’re staying in Pom Pom Island Resort, go ahead and inquire about a daily visit to Bohey Dulang.

Kapalai Island

As one of the many diving havens, Kapalai Island easily resembles the Maldives, thanks to the crystal-clear blue waters and floating resorts. Situated a 45-minute boat ride from Semporna, the Sipadan Kapalai Resort is perfect for any explorers, especially if you’re a fan of water activities, from diving to snorkelling and kayaking. The chalets aren’t quite luxurious, but they are equipped with cosy facilities and offer stunning ocean views.

Cabana Retreat

Cabana Retreat is the ideal destination for glampers. Centrally situated along the Rampayan Beach, the resort offers five types of tents for couples and groups of four: Romantic, Deluxe Queen, Quad, Classic and Deluxe Single. Each tent is furnished with either a queen-sized bed or a single bed equipped with pillows, fresh linens and a quilt. Plus, every corner is made for that ideal Instagram-worthy shot. Daily housekeeping and in-room dining service are available too.

Polumpung Melangkap View Camp Site

A favourite among many campers, the Polumpung Melangkap View Camp Site is just a 1.5-hour drive from Kota Kinabalu and offers a scenic view of Mount Kinabalu. Not only that but the campsite is also nestled on the banks of the Panataran river. Don’t forget to bring your camping gear if you plan to stay the night. Basic camping essentials are available for purchase if you forget a thing or two. Various facilities are provided at the campsite, such as a grocery store, cafe, toilets, changing rooms, showers and a prayer room.