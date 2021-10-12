Scenic parks in KL to host a picnic party with your loved ones

In the mood for some fun under the sun? Here are the best picnic spots in KL.

After being cooped up for months, a day under the sun will do some good for you mentally and physically. If you’re longing for a change of scenery, we have just the thing for you. Kuala Lumpur is home to some of the best scenic parks, so finding excellent picnic spots should be a breeze. Whether you’re planning to lounge in the park after a run or want to unwind after a draining week, trust these places to give you clarity. Without further ado, here are the things you need to pack for a memorable picnic party: your trusty blanket, delicious sandwiches and charcuterie board, drinks, and lastly, sunscreen.

Are you ready for a unforgettable picnic? Start planning and surprise your friends with a picnic in KL that they will never forget.

Taman Saujana Hijau

Image credit: Instagram/@ice_ran

Located in Putrajaya, this breathtaking park will transport you to serenity and clarity. Make your way here and pick between three different — European, Oriental, and English — gardens to explore with your friends. Claim a spot and enjoy the beautiful scenery filled with pine trees, good food and sunny blue skies for a memorable picnic away from the bustling KL.

Address: Jalan P11, Presint 11, 62000 Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya

Operating hours: 7 AM – 7 PM (daily)

Taman Botani Putrajaya

Image credit: Instagram/@thivagaranz

Taman Botani Putrajaya is home to breathtaking floral attractions and architecture for picturesque moments. Whip out your picnic blanket, grab a book and don’t miss out on the botanical theme gardens in the park. If you’re feeling adventurous, explore the Canopy Bridge or the Canna Walk.

Address: Lebuh Perdana Barat, Presint 1, 62000 Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya

Operating hours: 7 AM – 7 PM (daily)

Desa ParkCity

Image credit: Instagram/@jules_90

Desa ParkCity is the place to be for your next picnic adventure. Head over for a run at the designated pathway or unwind by the lake for some downtime. The park is the perfect place for your pup to socialise, so your fur kid can tag along for some playtime too.

Address: Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 24 hours (daily)

Taman Botani Negara Shah Alam

Image credit: Instagram/@hxiehx

Escape to nature at the Taman Botani Negara Shah Alam. This botanical garden boasts excellent trails for hikers and cyclists. With over five gardens to explore, you wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to visit the Cactus Garden or the Ornamental Garden for a quick tour. If you have time to spare, the Animal Garden is great too.

Address: 40000, Taman Pertanian Malaysia, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Taman Lembah Kiara

Image credit: Instagram/@yosoykamal

This park is no stranger to joggers. Taman Lembah Kiara is a recreational ground that invites runners and picnic-goers for a short escape from the crowded city. If you get there early, you can occupy one of the picnic tables before they are taken. Otherwise, don’t worry. Head over to the stream and set up your picnic blanket there.

Address: Persiaran Bukit Kiara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 24 hours (daily)

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Mason Dahl; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Calvin Shelwell