South Korea to allow quarantine free travel for vaccinated international visitors from 1 April

South Korea is allowing all vaccinated travellers coming into the country a quarantine-free stay. The country’s official tourism website announced that from 1 April, international vaccinated tourists will not have to be quarantined but will have to give proof of vaccination before entering South Korea.

More details about the new quarantine-free travel in South Korea

According to the official tourism website of South Korea, international travellers from all countries, including India, will be able to have a quarantine-free stay in the country. However, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar did not make it to the list and travellers from these countries have to be quarantined for seven days upon arrival.

Quarantine-free travel in South Korea will be applicable to only those who have had their booster shot/third dose of COVID-19 vaccine or have taken the second dose between a window of 14 – 180 days prior arrival. The Ministry of Interior and Safety shared that the exemption will include all the international vaccines that are not registered in Korea.

Travellers from the allowed countries who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine themselves for seven days.

Proof of vaccine

Before entering the country, international travellers will have to submit their vaccination records to Q-CODE along with other personal details such as passport number, address and phone number in Korea and departure country among other things. The travellers will have to scan the provided QR code for immigration upon arrival.

Test on arrival

Irrespective of proof of vaccination, visitors entering the country, including children under the age of six, will have to get tested within 24 hours of arrival. After getting tested at the airport, the visitors will have to stay at the testing facility until they get a negative result.

The news comes out after various countries including New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia among others have eased travel restrictions.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Jet Dela Cruz/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia