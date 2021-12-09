Need a break? Step outside and try these exhilarating outdoor activities in KL

Get a dose of fresh air by planning your next outdoor activities with these fun ideas in KL.

Leave your hectic schedule to rest and take advantage of the great outdoors. Post-lockdown adventures were filled with gallery-hopping, foodventures and shopping trips. However, the best parts of Kuala Lumpur are the pockets of greenery and scenic escapades located in the city. All it takes is just an hour’s drive or less to escape the bustling city. If you’re looking for a change of scenery and craving for the outdoors, check out what we have curated for you. From standup paddleboarding to camping in lush greenery, here’s where you can go for a quick escape.

Here is a list of the best outdoor activities in KL:

Standup Paddle Boarding

Image credit: Unsplash/Nick Fewings

Standup Paddle Boarding (SUP) offers a fun way to cruise while locking in a good workout. If this water sport piques your interest, head over to Supon Sports to learn the basics before cruising on your own like a pro. All you need is a great swimsuit, a SUP board and a paddle. The SUP essentials & Safety course spans three hours but with patience and time, it will be worth it. The program also offers a SUP Intermediate/Advanced course.

SUP essentials & safety course fee:

One to four pax – RM120

Five to 10 pax – RM100

More than 10 pax – RM90

Venue choices: Tasik Shah Alam, Kelab Tasik Putrajaya and Widuri (Bukit Beruntung).

Skytrek Adventure at Sungai Congkak

Located in Hulu Langat, Skytrex Sungai Congkak is where you can go for a quick escape. Surround yourself in lush greenery whilst enforcing a strict no phone detox. Whether with family or friends, challenge yourself with a series of activities, ranging from flying fox to rope courses and beyond. Choose between the River Thrill (intermediate) and the Rapid Extreme (advanced) to go the extra mile.

River Thrill: RM55 (online rate) and RM70 (published rate).

Rapid Extreme: RM65 (online rate) and RM80 (published rate).

BBQ Lamb KL Kemensah

Image credit: Instagram/@bbqlambklkemensah

Located in the hills of Kampung Kemensah, BBQ Lamb KL Kemensah is where you can dine and grill for a gastronomic adventure. Suitable for explorers, this one-of-a-kind dining experience will have you reminiscing of the slow village life. The menu comprises various meat – duck and lamb to chicken and beef – sets to cater to your palate. If you’re in the mood for seafood, consider the lobster and ikan tilapia set.

Whatsapp to know more details or head over to their Facebook page.

Address: Jalan Taman Zooview, Kampung Kemensah, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 7 PM.

Campenture

Image credit: Instagram/@campenture

Need to check off camping from your wishlist? Book your next adventure with Campenture and set up your tent on their camping grounds. Located an hour away from KL, get ready to explore the outdoors by reconnecting with nature. Bring the essentials and fully immerse yourself in the camping experience. To learn more, sign up here.

Tryke ride around the city

Image credit: Instagram/@ezat_azelan

Tryke is Malaysia’s first shared e-scooter service located by several landmarks in the city. Ditch the car for a day and scoot your way around for an exceptional time. Start by finding a scooter at designated parking stations before kickstarting your journey. If it’s your first time, we recommend bringing a helmet with you for safety precautions. Plus, cruising your way in this scooter is the best way to provide an alternative look at KL’s beauty.

