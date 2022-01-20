Here’s how you can stay and work in Thailand for up to 10 years

In an attempt to increase tourism and boost the economy, Thailand is giving 10-year visas to attract the wealthy and highly skilled professionals, retirees, and nomad workers to the country.

On 18 January 2022, the Cabinet of Thailand approved the new changes, and the same was confirmed by Rachada Dhnadirek, the Deputy government spokesperson.

A look at what the new Thailand visa changes comprise

New regulations

Dhnadirek informed that the new regulations for the Thailand long-term residency (LTR) visas were submitted to the Cabinet as two drafts by the Interior Ministry and Labour Ministry of Thailand.

These changes have been made with specific kinds of foreign travellers in mind. People with deep pockets, pensioners who want to relax, people who can work from any location, along with highly skilled professionals.

The official announcements of the acceptance of the new regulations will be made soon by the two ministries that submitted the drafts to the Cabinet.

How does it work?

According to the proposition submitted by the Interior Ministry, 10-year visas can be given to up to four family members, including children up to 20 years. The long-term residence visas will initially be valid for up to five years and can be later renewed for another five years. Applicants will also have to pay 10,000 baht as an annual fee.

Those travellers who plan to work during their stay can apply for work permits after receiving their visas. The qualifications of the families and travellers who can apply for this long-term visa are yet to be confirmed by the Board of Investment.

Not just that, foreigners staying in Thailand on LTR visas will also have to confirm their residential address once a year. If you change your mind, you can also request for a change in the visa type later, with the help of the Immigration Bureau.

Changes proposed according to the Labour Ministry will allow travellers to work as soon as they receive their visas and apply for a work permit, without waiting for the permit to arrive. The work permits will last up to five years and can be renewed later.

Anybody found violating these rules will have to give up the visa and the work permit.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok