The latest SOP updates on Malaysia’s international borders reopening

A little over two years since Malaysia closed its doors entirely to tourists, prematurely butchering the ill-fated Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign, the country is set to reopen its international borders fully, starting 1 April 2022.

In the lead-up to re-embrace tourism on a massive scale, Malaysia had introduced the Langkawi international tourism bubble and VTL initiatives with Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia, whereby mandatory quarantine is exempted. These “baby steps” will be superseded once Malaysia fully reopens.

What we know about the SOP for Malaysia’s international borders reopening:

As of writing, a comprehensive list of SOPs is yet to be made available. It is reported that criteria will be revealed two weeks before the commencement date.

What we are aware of thus far is that inbound passengers are required to undergo a PCR test two days prior to departure and a professional RTK test 24 hours upon arrival to Malaysia.

Additionally, foreign travellers will no longer need to apply for a My Travel Pass, but will have to download the MySejahtera contact tracing application.

According to Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein based on a CNA report, upon reopening, there will only be one set of SOPs. It will, however, comprise 10 requirements, including the wearing of face masks, physical distancing and vaccination requirements for various activities.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Sabah will have its own set of SOPs revised from the one issued by the Malaysian government. Discussions will take place among state officials after the SOP is presented by the federal government.

“There may be a need to improve the SOP for Sabah as the state receives many visitors by boat from the two neighbouring countries namely the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Whatever it is Sabah wants to ensure every international visitor to the state is fully vaccinated with the booster dose,” said Sabah State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun in a Bernama article via Malay Mail.

