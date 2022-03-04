The Penang-Singapore VTL kicks off March 16

As teased earlier when KL-Singapore and JB-Singapore VTL initiatives were brought back to full capacity that Penang might be the next destination on the bilateral agenda, it is now green lighted. According to Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, in a The Star report, the Penang-Singapore VTL is going ahead on March 16.

“The governments of Malaysia and Singapore have reached a mutual agreement to expand the Vaccinated Travel Lane by air to serve the Penang-Singapore route starting March 16,” he announced.

What to know about the Penang-Singapore VTL?

Going ahead are four daily flights to be equally shared by participating airlines in Malaysia and Singapore. “Tickets sales will begin as soon as possible,” Wee added

As of writing, Singapore is the sole country Malaysia has implemented VTL with, while the country has agreed in principle with Thailand and Brunei. The Edge reported on March 1 that discussions pursuant to VTL are ongoing with Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Among Singapore’s VTL destinations are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, the Maldives, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Greece and Vietnam will partake from March 16.

To enter Singapore, travellers must fulfil selected screening criteria:

Pre-departure COVID-19 PCR or professionally administered ART taken within two days before departure for Singapore.

Supervised self-administered ART (S$15, payment onsite via cashless modes) at a Quick Test Centre or Combined Test Centre within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore.

For more information on Singapore’s VTL criteria, visit safetravel.com.

As of writing, the arrival procedures to Penang International Airport haven’t been updated on the Malaysia Immigration Department portal to reflect the latest development.

