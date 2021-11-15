The Valley Course at the Els Club Desaru Coast named the best golf course again

For the second year running, the Valley Course at The Els Club Desaru Coast was named Malaysia’s Best Golf Course by the World Golf Awards.

Designed by legendary golfers, this immaculate 45-hole property located in Desaru Coast comprises 2 championship-standard courses – the Valley Course and the Ocean Course. Thanks to its proximity to some of the best places to stay in Malaysia, the avid golfer/sojourner may want to pencil in a weekend excursion to the south-eastern corner of Johor.

What to know about Desaru Coast?

Fresh from being endorsed by TIME as one of the world’s greatest places in 2021, Desaru Coast has experienced a rapid makeover in recent years with luxury properties sprouting on its shorelines to take advantage of the destination’s strategic location. Sandwiched between the soothing South China Sea and the pristine rainforest is a stretch of golden sand beach 17 kilometres long drawing in holidaymakers from across the world.

Desaru Coast is home to international hospitality providers including One&Only, The Westin, Anantara and Hard Rock Hotel. Visitors aren’t bereft of leisurely activities to while the hours away as the resort town boasts conference facilities, water park, world-class spas and restaurants.

The Ocean Course

What to know about the Els Club Desaru Coast?

With inspiration drawn from famous courses in the UK, the Ocean Course consists of a trio of 9-hole courses. Each with its own set of unique variability, they are appointed with vast rolling greens and firm run-off areas intended to provide a sharp, short game.

On the other hand, the Valley Course is an 18-hole course designed by Vijay Singh and jointly developed with Ernie Els Design. Built on an undulating surface, the course is punctuated with significant elevation changes. Offering magnificent vistas, the 41-hectare course is peppered with 187 bunkers.

The Valley Course

Both golf courses house their own state-of-the-art practice facilities that include a short game area, grass teeing grounds and The Els Performance Academy, as well as clubhouses. At 45,000 square feet, the Ocean Course clubhouse is set against a breath-taking backdrop of the South China Sea. It is anchored by 261 Bar and Restaurant and Big Easy Bar & Grill.

Evocative of a traditional golf club set-up, the Valley Course clubhouse features Lembah, an al fresco dining area.

Teeming with wildlife, the Els Club Desaru Coast takes on the role of a sanctuary of sorts, offering refuge for otters, dusky leaf monkeys, crab-eating macaques and white-handed gibbons, in addition to over 100 different species of birds, including fish eagles, hawk eagles, black-winged kites, herons, whistling ducks, oriental pied hornbills, and eight different kingfisher species.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by the Els Club Desaru Coast