These luxury hotel suites in KL boast bathtubs with a killer view

Pull up the blinds, let the natural light stream in and lower your body into the inviting bathtubs of these irresistible hotel suites in KL.
Blessed with numerous skyscrapers, flanked by the imposing Titiwangsa Mountains and dotted with pockets of verdant greenery, KL is as beautiful as it is during the day as it is seductive at night when edifices stage a spectacular light show. And especially when you get to admire it from many storeys above ground, in an utterly private and luxurious hotel suite that feels like a galaxy away from the frenzy curbsides.
Whether you intend to put on a soothing ambience music, set the mood right with an aromatic candle, whip up a relaxing bubble bath or lose between the pages of a book while you’re luxuriating in a massive bathtub by yourself or share the intimacy with another like-minded, these select hotels in KL can most certainly fulfil your wondrous desire.
Why wait? Check yourself in right now and turn your wishes into reality.
The best luxury hotel suites in KL offering bathtubs with a view in 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
You might never find another bathtub so strategically placed anywhere else in the world than the round one overlooking the Petronas Twin Towers. Lounging in the bathtub affords you a breath-taking view of one of most impressive pieces of modern architecture. Who needs a trip to the rooftop bar when you can transport the view into the marble-floor bathroom. The Grand Twin Towers View Suite spans 105 sqm, offering an impressive range of amenities one expects from Grand Hyatt. Rise early for breakfast at THIRTY8, another classy vantage point you don’t want to miss.
The prerequisite of a fantastic bathtub is not to have it mounted to the wall in an enclosed bathroom. At the RuMa’s Grand Suite, it commands the spacious bathroom like the centrepiece that it is. Spanning 88 sqm, the airy suite features a well-designed floor plan. There is a day bed by the floor-to-ceiling window with enchanting views of the city. The elliptical bathtub is custom made. Thanks to a fully stocked premium minibar with daily replenishment, you may grab hold of a refreshment before you’re soaked in the bath. If you have something fancier on your mind, there is a butler at your service.
One of the tallest hotels in the world, KL’s Four Seasons stands majestically next to the Petronas Twin Towers. The Junior Park-View Suite naturally rises above the green canopy of the beautifully maintained and meticulously manicured KLCC Park. The bathroom resplendently tiled with marble houses a bathtub that looks right out to the treetops and the symphonic fountain while its considerable distance away from neighbouring skyscrapers safeguards your privacy. Occupying 74 sqm, the suite offers access to the Executive Club Lounge. You could also reserve for a table at Nobu Kuala Lumpur and the award-winning Bar Trigona several floors down.
While plenty other alternatives pride themselves on their proximity to the Petronas Twin Towers, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur stands apart by offering a peerless view of the city’s storied green lung interspersed with the Parliament and colonial vestiges. The vast expanse of the Perdana Botanical Gardens is right on the doorstep of the hotel. Check yourself into the Caroline Astor Suite. The one-bedroom sanctuary measures 138 sqm, offering the signature St. Regis Mini Bar Trunk and an oblong bathtub with a calming scenery set amidst a grey marbled bathroom.
Occupying 165 sqm, the Club Suite of Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur gives you an up-close and personal experience of the awe-inspiring Petronas Twin Towers and the superb KLCC Park. The dining room effortlessly fits up to 8 guests, so you can host an evening of merrymaking up in the skies. When that’s done, you can unwind in the black and beige marble-clad bathroom with a spacious bathtub, offering you just the views you crave.
Anywhere you stand, you are treated to dramatic views of the KL skyline. EQ Kuala Lumpur is judiciously located that it is near enough to provide you with a reach-out-and-you-can-almost-touch-it experience but far enough for the whole picture to form cohesively rather than just glimpses of it. The suites occupy high floors so any money you spend is lavished with uninterrupted views. If we are to pick only one, we will go for the 99 sqm Aha! Suite where instead of climbing into a bathtub like one habitually does, you sink into the outdoor jacuzzi.
You might have known Banyan Tree offer some of the best rooftop dining and partying experiences around thanks to its panoramic views of the skyline. The property’s 67 sqm Signature Sky Retreat pales not in comparison because it also treats guests to a slice of the gorgeous skyline landmarked by the likes of the KL Tower. Apart from a chromotherapy shower, an intelligent toilet, the contemporary bathroom features an oversized bathtub. There begs the dilemma: Should you share or have it all to yourself?
Managed by Banyan Tree and a flight of escalators away from the premier shopping destination in KL, you can’t do any better than staying at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur – specifically the 72 sqm Urban Studio. The corner suite offers views of the bustling Bukit Bintang precinct yet shelters you from the hustle and bustle with an oasis-like appeal. The bathtub is fantastic, so are the hotel’s amenities. While you’re checked in, quench your thirst at the acclaimed The Cove.
All images by respective hotels