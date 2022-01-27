These luxury hotel suites in KL boast bathtubs with a killer view

Pull up the blinds, let the natural light stream in and lower your body into the inviting bathtubs of these irresistible hotel suites in KL.

Blessed with numerous skyscrapers, flanked by the imposing Titiwangsa Mountains and dotted with pockets of verdant greenery, KL is as beautiful as it is during the day as it is seductive at night when edifices stage a spectacular light show. And especially when you get to admire it from many storeys above ground, in an utterly private and luxurious hotel suite that feels like a galaxy away from the frenzy curbsides.

Whether you intend to put on a soothing ambience music, set the mood right with an aromatic candle, whip up a relaxing bubble bath or lose between the pages of a book while you’re luxuriating in a massive bathtub by yourself or share the intimacy with another like-minded, these select hotels in KL can most certainly fulfil your wondrous desire.

Why wait? Check yourself in right now and turn your wishes into reality.

The best luxury hotel suites in KL offering bathtubs with a view in 2022: