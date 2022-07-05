4 things to know if you wish to renew your Malaysian passport

No use for the 13th most-powerful passport in the world if it has expired. Here’s what you need to know before renewing your Malaysian passport.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge in the past a year and a half. From couples being forced to live apart due to international border closure to cabin fever born of the inability to travel overseas, the respite is finally granted by the Malaysian government. Citizens can now hop on a plane and quench wanderlust. Hold on, what if your passport expired? Unlike pre-pandemic where you could simply walk into the Immigration Department office unannounced and expect to obtain a new lease in an hour, things are now done a tad differently.

Here is a list of things to know if you intend to renew your Malaysian passport.

Online appointments will cease. Passport renewal can only be done online from 11 May onwards.

[Update as of 5 July 2022]

Online renewal

The Malaysian Immigration Department announced that due to the surge in passport renewals, Malaysian passports can only be renewed online, albeit you are required to collect it in person.

Walk-ins are accepted if you fall under these categories: Senior citizens aged 60 and above, citizens going for Haji, OKU, first-time applications, children aged below 13, individuals who have lost their passports and students who are below 21 years old and studying abroad.

The most demanding task remains meeting the stringent photo requirement. We recommend getting your picture done by a photo studio and requesting a soft copy for a seamless uploading process later. Be sure to wear dark clothing that covers your shoulder and chest – no coloured lenses or accessories on the head. The required photo size must be 50mm x 35mm.

Renew online here

Operating hours

On top of that, to meet the overwhelming response, immigration offices will operate on extended hours. Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor Bahru, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca offices will operate from 7.30 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and every Saturday from 8 AM to 12.30 PM. Immigration offices located at various UTC locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor Bahru will extend to 10 PM.

There are plans to make the renewal process fully online in 2022.

E-payment, no cash

The reason you might want to renew now, even if you have no plans to fly in the immediate future, is to take advantage of the significant savings. The fee levied on the 5-year validity for 13- and 59-year-olds is RM200. Senior citizens pay only RM100. If you are renewing your passport in person, bear in mind that only credit cards, debit cards, and Touch ‘n Go e-wallet are acceptable. Cash has been outlawed. You still receive the new passport an hour after the payment has been made.

Picking up your passport

With 67 pickup points in the country, be sure to double-check on the collection date, time and location. Bring along your old passport, identification card and printed payment receipt.

Hero and feature images by ConvertKit on Unsplash